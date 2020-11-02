DHS Call Center Hours Changing on November 2, 2020

Due to the high volume of calls coming into the Rhode Island Department of Human Services Call Center, our call center hours will change today, Monday, November 2, 2020.

There will be no incoming calls allowed to enter the system after 2:30 p.m. This 1-hour decrease, DHS typically takes calls until 3:30 p.m., is being done to ensure that our workers can respond to the callers who are currently waiting to speak to an agent.

The Call Center will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Tuesday, Election Day, is a State Holiday and all Rhode Island departments will be closed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause as we strive to work efficiently and effectively for all our customers.