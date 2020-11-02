Travel Advisory: Last Weekend Highway Lane Closure on I-95 in Pawtucket Scheduled for November 6

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will conduct the final in a series of eight weekend lane closures on I-95 near Exit 30 in Pawtucket starting as early as 7 a.m. on Friday, November 6. The Department will reduce travel lanes from three to two throughout the weekend, reopening by 6 a.m. Monday, November 9. The closure allows RIDOT to finish demolition and replacement of the last portion of the East Street Bridge.

With the reduction of a travel lane throughout the weekend, travelers should expect delays and use Route 146 and I-295 as alternates.

Prior to the change, on Tuesday night, November 3, RIDOT will modify the current traffic pattern to feature one lane to the left and two lanes to the right of the split. The split will be removed at the conclusion of the weekend lane closure on November 9.

These changes are part of an ongoing $25 million project to replace four bridges that carry both directions of I-95 over Roosevelt Avenue and East Street. RIDOT accelerated the weekend closure periods – the seventh and eight weekend closures took place this year instead of next year – which reduces the overall impact to motorists.

RIDOT also will close Exit 30 on I-95 North as part of this weekend operation. The off-ramp will be closed from 10 a.m. on November 6 to 3 p.m. on November 9. Motorists should follow a detour using Exit 29 to Broadway to reach East Street. For those that missed the exit, RIDOT recommends they take Exit 2B in Massachusetts to Route 1 North, then get on I-95 South and take Exit 29. Exit 30 southbound remains closed until mid-November, as well as the Fountain Street on ramp to I-95 North.

All traffic on East Street under the bridge will be detoured. Motorists on East Street westbound should follow a detour using Broadway southbound, Central Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue to return to East Street. Drivers heading east on East Street can turn right onto Middle Street, left onto Central Avenue and left onto Broadway to return to East Street. A detour map is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

The Roosevelt Avenue and East Street bridges are functionally obsolete and carry approximately 90,000 vehicles per day. The entire project is scheduled to be finished in spring 2021, and includes resurfacing this section of I-95.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The I-95 Corridor Bridges Project was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.