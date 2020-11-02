Philly Vet Parade Names First Woman Grand Marshal & Finalizes Virtual Programming
The Philadelphia Veterans Parade is proud to announce Lieutenant Commander Kristin Leone as the Grand Marshal of the Nov 8th, 2020 Virtual Parade & Festival.PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Philadelphia Veterans Parade & Festival, presented by Comcast, is proud to announce Lieutenant Commander Kristin Leone, RN, BSN, as the Grand Marshal of the 2020 Virtual Parade and Festival. The #PhillyVirtualVetParade occurs on November 8, 2020, kicking off with a Facebook Live “pre-show” at 12:15 PM, then a broadcast presentation on 6abc at 12:30 PM, ending with a final virtual salute again on Facebook Live at 1 PM. The honor of Grand Marshal is awarded to a veteran of a past war or conflict who exemplifies the values of service, patriotism, and valor. Lieutenant Commander Leone was chosen from after the Philadelphia Veterans Parade put out a call for Grand Marshal nominations on social media.
“The Grand Marshal of the Philadelphia Veterans Parade is a veteran who answered the call to service and continues to inspire others while contributing to their community and, most importantly, helps other veterans,” says Anthony Murphy, President of the Philadelphia Veterans Parade. “Kristin works tirelessly to highlight issues facing women veterans who deserve our recognition, respect, and when needed, a helping hand.”
As a Lieutenant Commander in the US Navy Nurse Corps, Kristin served a six-month deployment to Afghanistan in 2015. She treated patients in the intensive care unit at a combat hospital in Kandahar. She was awarded the Navy-Marine Corps Achievement Medal for outstanding service, earned her bachelor’s in nursing from DeSales University in 1998, and a master’s in nursing from Drexel University in 2019. Her experience includes working in a neonatal hospital unit and an adult intensive care unit. At BAYADA, she provides care in her patients’ homes and served as a clinical educator training other nurses.
Kristin was a Top 10 Finalist for the Ms. Veteran America 2020 and is an ardent advocate for homeless female Veterans and Final Salute, an organization dedicated to helping homeless women Veterans and their children find safe and suitable housing through three programs: S.A.F.E (financial support), H.O.M.E. (transitional housing), and Next Uniform (transition into civilian life with makeovers, clothing, and resumes).
Kristin raises awareness and resources for the 4300+ homeless women Veterans in this country. 23,000+ women Veterans are unemployed, and 70% are single moms. Unfortunately, Veterans Affairs programs have been traditionally designed for men, making finding safe and suitable housing for homeless women Veterans and their children a challenge. In NJ, there are only ten transitional housing spots for homeless women Veterans, and none of them accommodate children. Her advocacy has made her a South Jersey Magazine “Super Woman of 2020”.
“Being named Grand Marshal is such an incredible honor. Throughout my life and military career, I have worked hard to serve and help others heal from physical wounds or those found in transitioning to civilian life,” explains Kristin Leone. “There should never be a homeless or unemployed veteran, and I will continue to use my voice to advocate for women veterans, their children, and any veteran who needs support.”
The 2020 Grand Marshal will be highlighted during the broadcast of #PhillyVirtualVetParade on the Philadelphia Veterans Parade’s Facebook Live as well as 6abc. Programming for the parade will feature guest appearances from the Philly sports teams and celebrities, interviews with inspiring veterans, pre-taped performances by military bands, messages from local VFW and American Legion groups, and information and resources from area Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs) and much more. Hosted by Anthony Murphy, President of the Philadelphia Veterans Parade, and Erica Webster, CEO of Dub Fitness, the Facebook Live will kick-off at 12:15 PM on the Philadelphia Veterans Parade Facebook Page and continue again at 1 PM once the 6abc presentation is complete. All of this and more will be available for viewing afterward online. Anyone interested in tuning in can RSVP here.
The Philadelphia Veterans Parade, presented by Comcast, and would like to thank its sponsors: Comcast, Wells Fargo, AARP, Humana, Hands from the Heart, PECO, Giant Food Stores and Citizens Bank.
Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/fppvbt4oqwuzi5z/AADiR_s9i9W8GFpabK9j83Rpa?dl=0
