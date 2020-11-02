Clear Lake Senior Community Safely Moves Residents in During Covid-19
Glen Oaks Community, an independent living community in Clear Lake, Iowa, shared their latest measures to keep residents safe and healthy with minimal restrictions as they continue to move in through COVID-19.
The senior living community expressed understanding for those concerned about moving a loved one or themselves to their facility during these uncertain times. Older adults have been shown to be more vulnerable to COVID-19, but Glen Oaks confirmed that they may be the safest place for seniors.
They explained that older adults putting off leaving their homes to move into a senior care community may face the isolation the winter season brings, greater risk of falls or accidents, and the burden of handling home maintenance themselves. Seniors have continued to safely move into Glen Oaks Independent Living Community during the pandemic.
Why a Senior Living Community is Safe During COVID-19
The community offers access to top-notch recommendations, practices, procedures, and expertise. They also shared that they are on the front end of early implementation for universal practices that are recommended to prevent exposure in senior communities.
Glen Oaks Community staff are following proper protocol to prevent transmission as needed without too many restrictions on residents. They offer a gym, pool, theater room, indoor walking path, community garden spaces, outdoor trails, and more spaces for residents to safely gather.
Safer Independent Living with Minimal Restrictions & Low Infection Rate
Glen Oaks belongs to a senior living operator with the lowest current infection rate per population served. Their dedication, expertise, and care makes them a safe choice for seniors looking for independent living solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
About Glen Oaks Community
Glen Oaks Community is a trusted option for senior living solutions in Clear Lake, Iowa. The community is managed by Ebenezer, Minnesota’s largest senior living operator. They offer independent living apartments for active seniors with a wealth of amenities. Their dedication to the safety and security of residents drives Glen Oaks to take all of the necessary precautions and incorporate recommended procedures during this uncertain time in history.
Our Glen Oaks community is a well-designed senior living community in Clear Lake offering apartment and townhome options. We have scenic views, ample recreation, a wellness program, and more. Come home to an exceptional, newly constructed apartment at TimberCrest or a renovated two or three bedroom townhome at The Terraces. These are your best options for independent living in Clear Lake that provide all the warmth, security, and comforts you could need. Take a moment to learn more about our communities and the modern amenities we provide. Our well-rounded wellness program is a perfect fit for the active senior community in Clear Lake.
