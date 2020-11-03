ALAViDA Announces Deal With PPI Benefits & Agile Benefits
Benefits programs will include access to ALAViDA’s digital substance use management platform
Ten percent of employees will experience challenges with substance use, but only 1 in 10 will access treatment. Together with PPI Benefits we are able to fill a gap in employee benefits programs”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALAViDA, Canada’s first digital substance use management platform announced today that it has executed a deal with PPI Benefits, through their Third Party Administration division Agile Benefits, to include its digital substance use management platform as a covered feature in Agile’s Thrive benefits product for small and medium size employers.
“COVID-19 has exacerbated a costly yet largely invisible problem in the workplace. Increased reliance on substances as a coping strategy in these stressful times will have significant impacts on employees and their families, as well as employers in the form of chronic illness, increased healthcare costs and disability claims. And yet targeted solutions to address this growing problem were largely absent from the benefits marketplace. We are proud to be a leader in delivering accessible and stigma-free support for employees as part of a comprehensive approach to mental health and wellness included with Thrive” said Ed Hofstede, President, PPI Benefits and Agile Benefits.
“Ten percent of employees will experience challenges with substance use, but only 1 in 10 will access treatment. Together with PPI Benefits we are able to fill a gap in employee benefits programs and provide access to support in a safe, accessible and cost-effective way” said Elliot Stone, Founder and CEO of ALAViDA.
ALAViDA’s platform delivers personalized programming to support early intervention and substance use management strategies that include coaching and journaling, internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy to strengthen decision making and, where appropriate, pharmacology to manage impulses.
“Treatment approaches for substance use have been slow to adapt to the virtual environment, and yet we know that internet-based CBT is highly effective in treating a range of mood disorders” said Dr. Diane Rothon, Co-Founder and Medical Director of ALAViDA. “Significant barriers to treatment, including social and workplace stigma, waitlists, high costs for in-patient treatment, and geographic variability can severely limit access and many people wait until their substance use becomes unmanageable to seek help, if they seek help at all. We enable earlier intervention to support individuals in meeting their own goals - whether they want to reduce their substance use, or stop altogether.” Dr. Rothon added.
82% of ALAViDA members report increased control and reduced consumption of alcohol and other substances in as little as six months.
Media Contact: Chris Gomes | chris@alavida.co
About ALAViDA
ALAViDA is Canada’s first virtual care provider focused on the science of substance use management. TRAiL, our digital platform, connects members with behavioural coaches, therapists and physicians who work as a team to deliver personalized care right from your phone. With specialized packages for individuals, families and business we support early intervention and help members set their own goals and achieve them - stigma-free, confidential and with 24/7 support. More than 82% of members report greater control and reduced substance use in as little as six months.
Find out more: www.alavida.co
About PPI Benefits and Agile Benefits
Agile Benefits is a Third Party Administration (TPA) division of PPI Benefits Inc. Agile’s digital benefits platform brings together state-of-the-art products and solutions with preferred pricing to assemble an overall offering that cannot be matched by any single provider. Agile works with top Canadian insurers and employee service providers to deliver superior value to employers and an enhanced experience for administrators and employees. By consolidating resources in one convenient portal, employees get what they need when they need it most. The value-rich Thrive benefits plan is delivered on the Agile Benefits digital platform.
Find out more: www.agilebenefits.ca
Chris Gomes
ALAViDA Health
chris@alavida.co
