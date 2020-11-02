Homeowners of America Insurance Company Now Writing Policies in Illinois
Homeowners of America announces their expansion into Illinois.IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeowners of America Insurance Company (HOAIC), a property and casualty insurance provider, is pleased to announce the expansion of its product offerings in the state of Illinois.
HOAIC President and CEO, Spencer Tucker, said, “We are pleased to announce our first entry into the Midwestern market and expect to expand further into the region as we gain experience. We will soon be hiring an Illinois Territory Sales Manager and have already begun appointing agents to sell our residential property products in the state. The Company is preparing to enter several carefully selected states in 2021 as we continue to follow our diversification strategy.”
After most recently launching in North Carolina, this now marks the seventh state where the Texas-based company is actively writing policies. Homeowners of America is offering coverage to Illinois residents through its network of independent insurance agents.
About Homeowners of America Insurance Company
Homeowners of America Insurance Company (HOAIC) is based in Irving, Texas. The company provides property and casualty insurance in Texas, Arizona, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Illinois and insures over 200,000 homes. HOAIC has been assigned a Financial Stability Rating of A, Exceptional by Demotech, Inc. For more information, visit https://hoaic.com.
