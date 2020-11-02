WiseGuyReports.com adds “Philippines Quick Services Restaurant Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2030” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Philippines Quick Services Restaurant Market - By Food Type (Burger/Sandwich, Pizza/Pasta, Chicken, Seafood and Others); By Network Type (Franchised and Independent); By Cuisine Type American Cuisine, Turkish Cuisine and Lebanese Cuisine); and Regional Analysis of Market Size, Shares & Trends for 2016-2019 and Forecasts to 2030.

Product Overview

Quick service restaurants are also termed as fast-food restaurants. This type of restaurant aims at fast food service and regulated table service. Take away or take-out possibilities are also provided. The food is usually cooked in mass volume ahead of time and kept warm until supplied. Quick service restaurants are time and again a part of a restaurant chain such as McDonald's or KFC. The food is usually manufactured and served in bags or cartons. The food is normally cooked at a central supply facility and then shipped to individual locations where they are prepared rapidly in response to incoming orders. Pre-cooked items are thoroughly supervised for freshness and holding time. The food products need the application of flavors like salt, sugar, and stabilizers.

Market Highlights

Philippines quick services restaurant market is expected to exceed USD 7,900 million by 2030 from USD 4,600 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period i.e. 2020-2030. The market is anticipated to grow on the back of rising food imports from the United States.

Philippines Quick Services Restaurant Market: Segments

The Burger/Sandwich segment to grow with the fastest CAGR of % during 2020-2030

Philippines quick services restaurant market is segmented by Food Type into Burger/Sandwich, Pizza/Pasta, Chicken, Seafood and Others. Among these, the burger/sandwich segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of xx% in 2019, on the basis of the increase in demand for products from reputed fast food joints, such as McDonald’s and Burger King. Other than these international brands, various key regional brands, such as the Lusso, The Burger Joint, 8 Cuts Burgers, and Zak’s Burgers are acquiring recognition in the market.

Philippines Quick Services Restaurant Market: Market Dynamics

Driver

Raised Food Imports from the United States

The rising urbanization, varying customer preferences and millennials inclination towards eating out has primarily promoted the food service segment of the region. Various foreign players are eyeing up on this impending region and maneuvering to fuel the market saturation by raising the exports to the region. Philippines continues to be the biggest market for consumer-oriented food and beverage exports from the U.S. to enhance the foodservice sector.

Restraint

Increasing Inclination towards Fresh and Natural Food Products

For several customers, frozen food is considered to be a product that is an inferior alternative for fresh food, which is one of the primary hindrances for this market. There is a view that food manufactured a year or more before it is consumed could not be healthy.

Philippines Quick Services Restaurant Market: Key Players

• YUM Brands

• Army Navy Philippines

• Wendy’s

• Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc.

• McDonald’s

• 3M Pizza Philippines

• Jollibbee

• Chooks-to-go

• Goldlocks

