Fall Day of Caring at Warriors' Path State Park November 7

Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground at Warriors’ Path State Park will be closed Saturday, Nov. 7 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. for a Day of Caring at the park.

The effort is to gather leaves, plant greenery, mulch, pressure wash playground equipment, weed, and clean up all areas of the playground. While the park will not be closed on Nov. 7, access to the playground will be restricted during the work hours. In the event of rain, the event will be rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14. The playground will reopen immediately after the event.

The Day of Caring is supported by the Friends of Warriors’ Path State Park, the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport, high school Key Clubs, TN Achieves, the Kingsport Lions Club, the Northeast Tennessee Master Gardeners, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Kingsport Jaycees, MyCroft Signs, Chef’s Pizzeria and Wal-Mart Super Centers. Participants will wear masks and practice social distancing.

Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground is a popular family destination where children of all abilities can learn and play together. Warriors’ Path was the first state park in the nation to provide a Boundless Playground for visitors. The playground complex includes an area for children ages 2-5, along with a playground for children 5-12, a sand island and the “A-MAZE-ing” interactive area. The playground features an eight-station interactive Braille Trail with the theme of C.S. Lewis’ “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.” It also includes a fully accessible tree house where children can learn about the history of Warriors’ Path State Park and native wildlife in the area.