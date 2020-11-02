Fall Turkey Season Open in Western Maryland

November 2, 2020

Three-County Hunt Runs Through Nov. 8

Photo by Andrew Gue

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced today that the fall turkey hunting season will open Oct. 31 and continue through Nov. 8 in Allegany, Garrett, and Washington counties, with a bag limit of one turkey per hunter.

“Western Maryland has a long tradition of fall turkey hunting,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “Hunters shouldn’t overlook the opportunity to try and coax a fall turkey into range.”

The 2020 Wild Turkey Observation Survey Summary shows that turkey reproduction in western Maryland was lower than in previous years. Although the numbers of young turkeys may be lower, hunters who scout should be able to locate fall flocks. Surveys suggest acorn production was poor and spotty this year. This usually results in turkeys becoming more visible as they travel farther distances and frequent fields more often searching for food sources.

Fall turkey hunters are encouraged to wear fluorescent orange or pink clothing during this time when other hunting seasons are open.

Complete hunting regulations, check-in procedures and information on public land hunting can be found in the Guide to Hunting and Trapping in Maryland.