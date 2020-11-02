Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 622 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,573 in the last 365 days.

Fall Turkey Season Open in Western Maryland

Three-County Hunt Runs Through Nov. 8

Photo of wild turkey

Photo by Andrew Gue

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced today that the fall turkey hunting season will open Oct. 31 and continue through Nov. 8 in Allegany, Garrett, and Washington counties, with a bag limit of one turkey per hunter.

“Western Maryland has a long tradition of fall turkey hunting,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “Hunters shouldn’t overlook the opportunity to try and coax a fall turkey into range.” 

The 2020 Wild Turkey Observation Survey Summary shows that turkey reproduction in western Maryland was lower than in previous years. Although the numbers of young turkeys may be lower, hunters who scout should be able to locate fall flocks. Surveys suggest acorn production was poor and spotty this year. This usually results in turkeys becoming more visible as they travel farther distances and frequent fields more often searching for food sources.

Fall turkey hunters are encouraged to wear fluorescent orange or pink clothing during this time when other hunting seasons are open.

Complete hunting regulations, check-in procedures and information on public land hunting can be found in the Guide to Hunting and Trapping in Maryland.

You just read:

Fall Turkey Season Open in Western Maryland

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.