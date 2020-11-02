Registration Open until February 1 to Receive Landscape Pesticide Advance Notices

Release Date: November 2, 2020

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) landscape pesticide registry is available until February 1 for homeowners and renters to sign up for 2021 growing season notices. Registrants receive advance notice from commercial lawn care companies that apply pesticides to lawns, trees, and shrubs to nearby property. You can submit addresses you want to receive notification for that are located on your block or adjacent blocks. There is no cost to register, and you must re-register every year.

To register, use either of the following methods:

The landscape pesticide registry will start March 15, when pesticide applicators are required to notify individuals at least 12 hours in advance when registered addresses are to be treated with pesticides. The registry applies only to commercial landscape applications. The registry does not apply to the following:

Homeowners or landlords who do their own pesticide applications

Pesticide applications to the inside or outside of buildings; including around a workplace, school, or day care center

Pesticide use in agriculture

To learn more about the landscape pesticide registry, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/LandPestReg.aspx. The registry is a service offered by DATCP. For the 2020 growing season, over 4,400 addresses were registered to receive notice. Pesticide is a broad term that can include herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides.​

