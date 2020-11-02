Artist-Driven Video Platform Velvet Revue Sets the Stage for Virtual Entertainment with 50+ International Performers
Velvet Revue launches November 1, as a live streaming & video on-demand platform in response to the COVID-19 restrictions placed on Performing Artists.CHRISTIANSTED, VIRGIN ISLANDS, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A video streaming platform like no other, Velvet Revue springboards into the spotlight, featuring performance artists from all over the globe. Award winning burlesque dancers and drag performers, Guinness World Record holders, and internationally acclaimed circus artists have already flocked to the site.
The virtual cabaret theater emerges as a revolution for an ever-growing list of entertainment professionals, as well as talented amatuer performers, who are joining the Artist catalog just in time for the November 1st launch.
Velvet Revue’s creators, owners of Caribbean-based CoralFire Entertainment, explain that the platform was made with their fellow performers in mind, as a way of reaching audiences while the entertainment industry struggles to its feet in the wake of COVID-19 and beyond. Velvet Revue promises profitable promotion on an independent platform designed exclusively for performing artists.
The Mother of Invention
Artist and entrepreneur Julia De Lucia, who goes by the stage name Violet de Beauvoir, is part owner of both Velvet Revue and CoralFire, a company that primarily offers fire performances and burlesque events on the island of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. Previous to the pandemic, CoralFire booked around 200 live gigs annually. The troupe experienced an unthinkable loss of business in 2020, performing just 3 socially-distant shows in the 8-month period following a March shut-down.
“The concept of a site like Velvet Revue became an absolute necessity for me in the pandemic. Performers were moving online quickly, but they were scattered across every platform. None of those platforms offered me what I needed. Before long, we saw what we wanted to create for ourselves could actually be much bigger! We could bring a variety of performers to one place.”
- Julia De Lucia, Velvet Revue Founder
Most obviously unique about Velvet Revue is how it was developed for a niche interest. The website appeals to a focused audience, one that truly cares about the cabaret artists they used to see at live events. The Artists succeed as a collective, creating more value by working together. The culture around the Velvet Revue brand is one of respect for the community of arts and entertainment.
Revamping a Devastated Industry
Entertainment & Media encompasses a $700+ billion market in the US alone. While the bulk of that industry is attributed to music, film, and video game markets, one body of the workforce was notably highlighted by COVID-19: the underrepresented artists that make a living from live, in-person events. These Artists, who worked inside theaters, hotels, and music venues, have been devastated.
Traditionally, many of the types of cabaret acts on Velvet Revue belonged together, in the Golden Era of Burlesque, in grand theaters that eventually became cinemas. In the USA, these forms of entertainment largely went their separate ways. They found their own place in late night venues, circus troupes, casinos and comedy clubs.
Velvet Revue raises the curtain on the virtual cabaret stage to bring these acts together again, combining unique forms of entertainment on a single platform.
A Platform with Purpose
Velvet Revue brings back the excitement, surprise, and glamour of in-person cabaret performances to an accessible online theater! Artists pay no fees to join, and receive support resources as well as unlimited access to all content, maximizing potential for inspiration and collaboration.
Velvet Revue actively promotes contributing Artists, a personal marketing service that is unrivaled by other video streaming platforms. Supporters pay a reasonable monthly fee to enjoy a diverse collection of acts from around the world, access exclusive live-stream events, and view the site’s very own video podcast - all on a luxurious viewing platform.
“Velvet Revue immediately spoke to me as a fantastic and creative concept regardless of what's going on in the world, but particularly during these difficult times… I feel like this goes back to the basics of what we all want to see and do, which is [to] enjoy a great, thought-provoking show with diverse perspectives and a range of talents.”
- Wonda Starr, UK Drag Performer
The Show Must Go On
A refreshing new avenue towards virtual stardom, Velvet Revue focuses on passionate performers and the enthusiasts who fuel their greatest work. With a quickly approaching launch date, the platform has drawn exceptional artists from 3 continents to its virtual stage. As of October 30, 58 performance artists have registered.
Created for, and by, performers, Artists who join Velvet Revue can look forward to being considered and respected as only their colleagues can do for them. Supporters can expect smooth streaming, a calendar of virtual events and original content. Best of all, Supporters enjoy the supreme personal satisfaction of knowing they are making a difference to keep the fire for live entertainment burning.
Launch Party Week begins November 1, 2020 and culminates on November 7 in two distinct Launch Party Premiere Shows, virtual cabaret experiences for Velvet Revue Supporters. Host of the Launch Party Premieres, Violet de Beauvoir is scheduled to showcase select acts from the Velvet Revue Artist Collective. The full Launch details are as follows:
Launch Party Week: November 1st - 7th, 2020
November 7th: TWO Launch Week Premiere Party Shows with select acts from Velvet Revue
EST and GMT Editions
Live-Hosted Virtual Events
6 Artists per Premiere Show
Accessible to VelvetRevue.com Supporters & Artists
Artist applications for the platform are ongoing
Official Podcast Release: December 1st, 2020
Selena Sobanski
Velvet Revue
selene@velvetrevue.com
