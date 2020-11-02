Finance Magnates Virtual Summit (FMVS)
In less than one month, the Finance Magnates Virtual Summit will be taking place, showcasing multiple industry verticals in one event.LIMASSOL, LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In less than one month, the Finance Magnates Virtual Summit (FMVS) will be taking place, showcasing multiple industry verticals in one event. The one-day virtual conference will happen on November 18, promising to be one of the biggest events of this fall!
The FMVS has something for everyone, with sessions, webinars, and chat rooms catering to four industry tracks, including the online trading, digital assets, fintech, and payments space.
Join other leading executives, thought leaders, and professionals from around the world to engage, learn, and also network on one platform. The FMVS is expected to draw upwards of 3,500+ virtual attendees.
If you have not already done so, head on over to the registration page and sign up for your seat today to join the biggest event of 2020!
What to Expect at FMVS 2020
The FMVS has something for everyone, with a deeper dive into several elements of the financial services industry. This includes a wide focus on multiple industry verticals, which will be covered at length via a full slate of sessions.
The full FMVS agenda is packed with in-depth webinars, workshops, and chatroom focusing on the Online Trading, Digital Assets & Blockchain, Fintech, and Payments space. In many instances, attendees will be able to interact live with speakers as well for any questions or queries.
Unsure of who else will be in attendance? With a little over three weeks to go until FMVS, make sure you learn about which speakers and brands be attending to help optimize your networking opportunities.
Feel free to familiarize yourself with the newly launched Exhibitor & Sponsor List, which will help you get a handle on who to expect at FMVS.
Finance Magnates Awards Nominations Ending Today
Each year, leading companies from around the industry compete for the honor of winning Finance Magnates London Summit awards. This includes 2020, with nominations having taken place for the past few weeks.
Today is the last day to nominate a brand however, so if you have not already done so, then this is your last chance! Go over to the voting portal now and read the full Terms & Conditions.
2020 will feature a few differences from years past. This includes an expanded slate of awards, including 22 different awards categories.
Make sure to choose only three of the most relevant to your brand to improve your chances of winning. Stay tuned for the next step, which details voting for finalist brands in each category.
Finance Magnates Ltd
Finance Magnates
email us here