Business Travel Management Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Introduction

“Business Travel Management Market”

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Business Travel Management market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Key Players of Global Business Travel Management Market =>

• BCD Travel

• Fareportal, Inc. (Travelong, Inc.)

• ATPI Ltd

• Airbnb Inc.

• American Express Travel

• Expedia Inc.

• Hogg Robinson Group

• Carlson Wagonlit Travel

• The Priceline Group

• Flight Centre Travel Group

• Wexas Travel

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development

This study considers the Business Travel Management value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type:

Transportation

Food & Lodging

Recreation Activity

Segmentation by application:

Group

Solo

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Business Travel Management market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Business Travel Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Business Travel Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Business Travel Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Business Travel Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Key Points of Global Business Travel Management Market

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Business Travel Management by Players

4 Business Travel Management by Regions

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Business Travel Management Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

