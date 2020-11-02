Business Travel Management Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2026
Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “Business Travel Management Market” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:
A new market study, titled “Discover Global Business Travel Management Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
“Business Travel Management Market”
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Business Travel Management market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
Key Players of Global Business Travel Management Market =>
• BCD Travel
• Fareportal, Inc. (Travelong, Inc.)
• ATPI Ltd
• Airbnb Inc.
• American Express Travel
• Expedia Inc.
• Hogg Robinson Group
• Carlson Wagonlit Travel
• The Priceline Group
• Flight Centre Travel Group
• Wexas Travel
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development
@Get a Sample Report “Business Travel Management Market” 2020 https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5205710-global-business-travel-management-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2020-2025
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
This study considers the Business Travel Management value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type:
Transportation
Food & Lodging
Recreation Activity
Segmentation by application:
Group
Solo
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Business Travel Management market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Business Travel Management market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Business Travel Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Business Travel Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Business Travel Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
@Ask Any Query on “Business Travel Management Market” 2020 Size, Share, demand https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5205710-global-business-travel-management-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2020-2025
Major Key Points of Global Business Travel Management Market
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Business Travel Management by Players
4 Business Travel Management by Regions
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Business Travel Management Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 BCD Travel
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Business Travel Management Product Offered
11.1.3 BCD Travel Business Travel Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 BCD Travel News
11.2 Fareportal, Inc. (Travelong, Inc.)
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Business Travel Management Product Offered
11.2.3 Fareportal, Inc. (Travelong, Inc.) Business Travel Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Fareportal, Inc. (Travelong, Inc.) News
11.3 ATPI Ltd
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Business Travel Management Product Offered
11.3.3 ATPI Ltd Business Travel Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 ATPI Ltd News
11.4 Airbnb Inc.
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Business Travel Management Product Offered
11.4.3 Airbnb Inc. Business Travel Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Airbnb Inc. News
11.5 American Express Travel
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Business Travel Management Product Offered
11.5.3 American Express Travel Business Travel Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 American Express Travel News
11.6 Expedia Inc.
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Business Travel Management Product Offered
11.6.3 Expedia Inc. Business Travel Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Expedia Inc. News
11.7 Hogg Robinson Group
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Business Travel Management Product Offered
11.7.3 Hogg Robinson Group Business Travel Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Hogg Robinson Group News
11.8 Carlson Wagonlit Travel
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Business Travel Management Product Offered
11.8.3 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Business Travel Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Carlson Wagonlit Travel News
11.9 The Priceline Group
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Business Travel Management Product Offered
11.9.3 The Priceline Group Business Travel Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 The Priceline Group News
11.10 Flight Centre Travel Group
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Business Travel Management Product Offered
11.10.3 Flight Centre Travel Group Business Travel Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Flight Centre Travel Group News
11.11 Wexas Travel
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349
email us here