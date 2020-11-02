Education Industry Must Act Now to Avoid Cyber Catastrophe According to New Web Security Report

Siteimprove corporate logo Education industry at risk of cyberattacks Siteimprove Web Security Report

Siteimprove Web Security Report Highlights Serious Cyber Weaknesses and Vulnerabilities in Education Industry.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Siteimprove, a leading SaaS solution that helps organizations achieve their digital potential by empowering teams with actionable insights, have released the results of their global 2020 web security threat report.

The report, which analyzed the web security standing of 8,345 website domains across six industries (education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail), found education scored the lowest with an average weighted Siteimprove Web Security score of 68 out of 100. This paints a troubling picture for an industry already suffering from ever-increasing coronavirus pandemic cybercrime.

Key findings of the 2020 Web Security Report include:

Education organizations face three main challenges:

Large and complex systems, insecure devices, and poor training and large populations.

Higher education institutions face more risks than K-12:

While all educational organizations face heightened risk, higher education face more than K-12, as they handle both personally identifiable information, as well as valuable research data.

A huge variation in how education performs:

On average, education domains only have a server score of 54 and a web application score of 59—however, their network score is 90 which indicates they are safer from malware activity and phishing attempts but have weak hosting, server setups, high CMS vulnerabilities, weak encryption, expired certificates, and vulnerable on-page content.

“The report clearly shows education organizations are at high risk of attacks and breaches. Given that many students will continue to learn remotely for months or longer, we can only expect breaches to rise with frightening regularity. They should choose to act sooner rather than later,” said Mikkel Landt, Product Unit Director Web Security, Siteimprove.

The 2020 Web Security Threat Report is based on the results of the web security standing of 8,345 website domains across North America, Europe, and Asia. The domains were analyzed in October 2020 across six industries: education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. The sites have been scored using Siteimprove Web Security’s scoring system, which includes three categories and an overall weighted average (measured on a scale of 0 to 100).