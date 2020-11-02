Election 2020: Largest Electronic U.S. Flag & VOTE Button Image Light-Up Paramount Miami Worldcenter

Largest Electronic American Flag and Gigantic L.E.D. VOTE Button Image Glow 700-Feet Above "Magic City" Skyline on Paramount Miami Worldcenter Tower; Beacon of Patriotism Beckoning People to Go to the Polls ( Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Television News)

MIAMI, FLA, USA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the presidential candidates campaign in several battleground states, including Florida, a brilliant beacon of democracy and patriotism has been lighting-up the Miami skyline -- beckoning people to go to the polls.

Click Here: B-Roll | AP Photos | Hightail Photos

It is the Nation’s Largest Electronic American Flag and Gigantic L.E.D. VOTE button image – displayed on the new, futuristic Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper.

Paramount is the “Magic City’s” soaring signature superstructure and the sixth tallest building south of New York City, which features the world’s most-advanced animation lighting system.

Dimensions

Through the center of the 60-story, $600-million Paramount Miami Worldcenter is a 700-foot-tall vertical stream of red and white L.E.D. stripes combined with the words, “VOTE FLA.”

At the top of the building are a 150-foot-tall by 300-foot-wide field of blue with fluttering five-pointed white stars blended with a 100-foot-in-diameter circular “VOTE” button image.

Star-Spangled Signal

“We are sending-out a star-spangled skyline signal to Florida’s 14-million registered voters; encouraging all of us to involve ourselves in this patriotic process by exercising our constitutional right to vote," explains Paramount Miami Worldcenter CEO-Developer Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See).

High-Tech Lighting

Paramount’s state-of-the-art, $3-million Color Kinetics animation lighting system consists of 14,300 light emitting diodes embedded in 10,000 panes of high-impact glass. The system can create 16.2 million color-combinations. It took three years to design and install Paramount’s lighting system.

Hours of Operation

The Stars, Stripes, and VOTE light show runs through election night, November 3, 2020.

The building illuminates every night for a duration of three minutes; every half-hour; from 7:00 p.m. – Midnight (ET) and between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. – during the hours just before sunrise.

About Paramount

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the world’s most-amenitized luxury residential tower. It is the centerpiece of the mammoth Miami Worldcenter. The $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter is currently America’s biggest urban core construction project and the nation’s second-largest real estate development.

