Comparisun Launches a Comprehensive POS Review Website

An industry leader in helping businesses choose the right products has unveiled a breakthrough review website.

RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL, November 2, 2020

“We’re very excited about the launch of our POS review website,” said Comparisun CEO Elik Dermer. “Compare the best POS systems of 2020.”

Dermer went on to point out that there is an incredible selection of point of sale systems available today, choosing the right one depends on your size and type of business. There are cloud based systems that offer full mobility and others that offer full management and payment solutions.

“Let Comparisun guide you in finding the best POS system for your business with our unbiased reviews,” Dermer said.

POS is short for “Point of Sale” which refers to the point where a sale is made. This includes hardware and system that is needed to capture a sale, process the data and accept payment. In other words in today’s world of technology this is what is used instead of a cash register. POS was initially introduced in 1970 and with all the advances made since then, today, it is trusted by millions of business owners worldwide.

“There are many benefits that you will derive from changing over to POS system,” Dermer stressed, before adding, “No more sifting through invoices and till slips to make sure that everything balances. A POS system for your type of business will be able to calculate everything automatically for you, ready to hand over to your accountant. You will also be able to print out reports of specific items, keep inventory and generate customer reports. No more manual stock taking, with the inventory system and bar code scanners you will be able to keep track of exactly what stock you have on hand and what you need to reorder. Point of sale systems are easy to use, with built in checks to eliminate errors and improve efficiency.”

Research and evaluation are essential before purchasing a POS system for your small business, according to Dermer.

“You need to get the best possible system solution for your type of business,” said Dermer. “This is a very important step to consider when opening a new business because you will be using the POS system on a daily basis and you want it to be streamlined for your industry. Most POS systems manage inventory, generate reports and transaction data and can be merged with an accounting package like QuickBooks which will make your life easier and give you instant reports of sales and expenses that you can hand over to your accountant.”

The best thing about utilizing Comparisun’s POS review website is that, according to Dermer, almost all companies offer a couple of years warranty on their products. Some POS systems offer extended warranties which you might want to consider. This would only apply to the hardware that you have purchased from them. Do your research before purchasing, Dermer advised, faulty hardware could end up costing you thousands

For more information, please visit comparisun.com/best-pos-systems.

About Comparisun

Our mission is to help small and medium sized businesses, with as much information as possible, so that they can make informative decisions and grow into successful businesses. Comparisun is dedicated to motivated business owners on the move.

