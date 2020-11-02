CORE POWER announces participation in team to develop MSR technology in the US
CORE POWER (UK) Ltd announces participation with Southern Company, TerraPower and Orano USA to develop Molten Salt Reactor (MSR) atomic technology in the USLONDON, UK, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CORE POWER (UK) Ltd (www.corepower.energy) today announced its participation in a leading international team with Southern Company (www.southerncompany.com), TerraPower (www.terrapower.com), and Orano USA (www.orano.group/en) to develop Molten Salt Reactor (MSR) atomic technology in the United States.
'We're pleased to work with such outstanding partners in developing game-changing technology to help transport and industry transition to a clean energy future', says Mikal Bøe, CEO of London-based CORE POWER.
The team has submitted its application to the US Dept. of Energy to take part in cost-share risk reduction awards under the Advanced Reactor Demonstration Programme to build a prototype MSR, as a proof-of-concept for a medium-scale commercial-grade reactor.
'The implications of the MSR for transport and industry could be transformational, as we seek to build scale-appropriate technology and broad acceptance of modern and durable liquid-fuelled atomic power to shape the future of how we deal with climate change', Bøe concludes.
Over the next few decades as many as 60,000 ships must transition from combustion of fossil fuels to zero-emission propulsion. The UN’s maritime agency IMO has mandated with unanimous approval from 197 countries that shipping must reduce emissions by 50% of the 2008 total, before 2050. This means an actual emission reduction of almost 90%, by 2050. MSR technology being developed by the consortium could achieve that goal, by powering production of green sustainable fuels for smaller ships and providing onboard electric power for large ships, with zero emissions as standard.
About CORE POWER
London based CORE POWER is working with the world’s leading Advanced Reactor Developers to meet pent-up demand for disruptive energy technology in ocean transportation and beyond. The MSR can be the technology that forms the start of a ‘second atomic era’, where climate change is the main driver of powerful, inexpensive, and safe new energy solutions. The MSR has an economic potential which could be greater than that of oil and gas, providing the sustainable, clean energy the industry needs to move deep into the future without polluting the environment.
