Suspect Sought in a Robbery Offense: 300 Block of M Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery offense that occurred on Saturday, October 31, 2020, in the 300 block of M Street, Southwest.

At approximately 7:41 pm, two suspects approached the victim, who was on a motorized scooter at the listed location. Suspect one assaulted the victim, which caused the victim to fall off the scooter. Suspect two fled with the scooter, which was eventually recovered in the 1100 block of 3rd Street, Southwest. The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.

One suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.