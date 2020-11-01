Hoyer Statement on the Beginning of the 2021 Open Enrollment Period

“Beginning today, Americans can go to www.HealthCare.gov to explore their options for affordable health care coverage for 2021. Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, anyone can log on, compare plans, check premium costs, and sign up for coverage. Even those who are already covered are encouraged to check the www.HealthCare.gov website to see if there is a different plan that better meets their needs, or if they are eligible for cost-saving subsidies to bring down the cost of their premiums.

“Right now, amid a deadly pandemic, it is even more crucial that every American gets covered. I’m proud that Democrats passed the Affordable Care Act ten years ago and that our reforms have made it possible for more than 20 million Americans to get covered and millions more to access better coverage at lower cost. As a result of the law, access to affordable coverage for more than 130 million Americans with pre-existing conditions has been protected, and annual and lifetime coverage limits have been banned. Democrats will continue to defend the law in court and work to strengthen it with the kind of legislation we’ve passed through the House over the past two years.

“I hope all Americans will visit www.HealthCare.gov between now and December 15 to explore options for coverage starting on January 1, 2021.”