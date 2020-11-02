Wink Naturals Launches New Cleaning Product

The ONE Product For All Of Your Cleaning

Traditional cleaners were so job-specific that you needed 5-10 chemical-heavy cleaners under your sink. We were looking to simplify, while also making a ‘cleaner’ cleaning product.” — Danny Villarreal, Founder, and CEO

PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pleasant Grove, Utah: Last month Wink Naturals, a natural family care company launched their newest product, The ONE Multi-Cleaner. With a range of over 20 natural, drug-free products, this is the first of its kind, expanding the product line into a new household essentials area. It’s available in a 1-pack ($24.99) and a 2-pack ($44.98) (prices are accurate as of the date of publication) with additional discounts through Wink’s subscription program.

Looking to simplify parenting, The ONE Multi-Cleaner allows you to mix based on your needs: multi-purpose, hard surfaces, shower, toilet, hard water, dishes, hand soap, tough jobs, grease, stain spot treatment, and even laundry! It’s also family and pet friendly.

"We saw a major gap in the household cleaner market and our answer was to make a better, safer multi-cleaner that could be used for literally dozens of applications,” said Danny Villarreal, Founder, and CEO of Wink Naturals. “Traditional cleaners were so job-specific that you needed 5-10 chemical-heavy cleaners under your sink. We were looking to simplify, while also making a ‘cleaner’ cleaning product. The ONE doesn't have toxic chemicals so you can have peace of mind knowing it’s cleaner, greener, and safer for you. Our focus is to simplify mom's life and help her be the hero she is."

Wink Naturals only comes out with products that are safe, effective, and natural. It only makes sense to clean your house with clean ingredients. The ONE will take up less space in the cupboard, reduces waste, and helps you in a pinch since it can be used from anything to hand soap to laundry detergent.

The cleaning products market is estimated to reach over $14 billion (in the U.S.) this year. Most ready-to-use cleaners mean you are paying for a lot of water. The ONE comes in concentrate form, and you simply add the water depending on your job. You get what you pay for!

Wink Naturals is making parenting easier, one product at a time, from better sleep (both for parents and children) to natural energy, and much much more! For the latest and greatest information check out winknaturals.com and follow @winknaturals on IG and Facebook.

