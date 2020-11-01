PROSH MARKETING & STARTUPFUEL LAUNCH A CONTEST TO HELP START-UPS GROW
Contest winners to receive more than $2,000 USD in Marketing Services to kick start their Marketing in today’s arduous climate.
Continued marketing throughout a recession can help companies survive and even thrive, and through this contest we want to encourage and celebrate entrepreneurs who are looking to grow.”TORONTO, CANADA, November 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Prosh Marketing, a Marketing company dedicated to helping start-ups grow through measured marketing strategies and proven go to market processes, announced that it is holding a contest to help start-ups on the StartupFuel platform to launch and expand their Marketing programs.
During these trying times, we’ve seen many start-ups struggle to obtain financing and as a result, be limited in their ability to grow through Marketing. This contest was developed to give these companies access to Marketing leadership and tools that can help them better position themselves, learn to leverage and grow using some of the most cost effective marketing channels, and promote themselves in today’s market.
US and Canadian based start-ups in any industry can enter the contest for a chance to win a prize pack that includes services worth over $2,000 USD. This prize pack includes a review of the company’s Marketing, PR and content strategies performed by industry leaders at Prosh Marketing, as well as a SEO audit and consultation and a Founder video that can be used for their Marketing purposes, from Prosh Marketing’s partners.
The contest opens today and runs until November 31st, 2020 at midnight. Interested start-ups are encouraged to visit http://social.startupfuel.com/ProshContest to learn more about the contest prizes, eligibility requirements, full rules and regulations, and to submit their entry form by answering a few questions.
About Prosh Marketing
Prosh Marketing helps CEO’s, Startup Founders and Marketers to maximize their potential with proven marketing leadership that has helped companies attain nine figure exits and launch over 50 products and brands across markets worldwide. Leveraging over 15 years of experience and a wide network of specialists, we design cost effective program that are built to deliver a ROI, and use a sustainable approach with flexible team integration, hands-on training and knowledge transfer. Our experience spans a variety of industries including health-tech, insurtech, fintech, proptech, adtech, consumer electronics and IOT.
To learn more about Prosh Marketing, visit www.proshmarketing.com.
For more information about Prosh Marketing or the contest, email Alexander Peca at communications@proshmarketing.com.
About StartupFuel
The Ultimate B2B Network for the Global Startup Ecosystem! Their mission is to reduce the start-up failure rate by ensuring that founders have access to relevant opportunities and resources all in one place. StartupFuel.com was built for members to engage with the start-up community while cutting out the noise from mainstream social networks and other platforms in this space.
For more information about StartupFuel, email team@startupfuel.com.
Alexander Peca
Prosh Marketing
communications@proshmarketing.com
+1 647-984-1157
