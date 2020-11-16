GREENVAN - A Homeservices Company Uses Artificial Intelligence To Save The Environment And Create Employment

Mover Outdoor Advertisement

We hope to address the pain of both consumers and tradesmen whilst saving the environment, creating new jobs in the economy by making the industry more reliable using technology and behavioural data” — Anuj Gupta, Founder GreenVan

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenVan(GV) a home services company provides Movers, Plumbers, Electricians. GV is a branded service (like Uber) and not a marketplace ensuring quality of service delivered by its tradesmen. After a successful market launch GV now hopes to consolidate a fragmented market and become an affordable and accessible company for the 27 M households across the UK. Consumers today have the option to either use a large player by paying high prices or rely on small and unreliable independent tradesmen who make up to 94% of the market.

The pain is clear for consumers who spend hours in finding experienced, reliable and affordable tradesmen. They witness huge price variation, poor track record visibility of the tradesmen , last minute cancellations, disputes, loss of deposit, delays etc. Tradesmen on the other hand suffer from low income, poor family time ,subservience and an unorganised work life..

Gv hopes to make a huge shift in that by offering Customers instant, smooth and 24/7 access along with low prices , On-time promise, Insurance, Free changes & cancellation, time & day preference.

For the Tradesmen to work 250 days Vs 300 days and thereby create more family time for them and make them focus only on what they do best. The tradesmen would double their disposable income, retain their freedom and safety of increased work flow without any domination from a corporation. The income would directly come to their bank account making them more bankable, says Anuj Gupta the founder of GreenVan, who won the award for the best consumer technology platform in the world by Microsoft in the business he had founded earlier.

Given the strong value proposition for the customers, GV hopes to expand the market as it would more viable for customers to to use GV than to do the job on their own (a shift from the DIY to GV) and that should result in a need for more tradesmen thereby creating large amounts employment for the economy.

Using the latest technology (Artificial Intelligence, Algorithms and process automation) results in better van capacity utilisation, optimal route planning, better vendor time utilisation and less fuel consumption along with a new business model and Green assets, GV hopes to organise the home services industry and even with capturing a small market share GV hopes to get to unicorn valuations as the market opportunity is enormous.

GV has launched moving services in the first phase and has already successfully moved a few thousand customers who seem delighted with the service as many have given a 10 on 10 rating and is now waiting for the current pandemic restrictions to get relaxed to operate at full scale as customers are vary of letting tradesmen into their homes.

GV is a carbon neutral business and has a huge thrust on climate protection and therefore the name GreenVan as the vans used by its tradesmen are electric in nature. GV's network of the electric vans would also be used to advertise other conscious and ethical brands across the UK.

In recognition of the potential of the business. GV has received expectational levels of credits from Amazon for the use of their AWS technology infrastructure.

GV has entered into agreement with one of the largest outdoor media companies to use thousands of their billboards across the UK with a 50% co-investment from them for the advertising - GreenVan London Billboard - https://www.greenvan.eu/london-billboard

GV has many areas of Impact and caters to the UN sustainable development goals like 5-9-11-12-17 as it creates more social capital for both customers and tradesmen, decarbonising cities, a low-no emission green fleet, ethical partnerships, green media etc. GreenVan is very light in its processes right from the top of the funnel till the job day.

Summary of the business

A PLATFORM WHERE USERS CAN FIND TRADESMEN FOR VARIOUS HOME SERVICES

THE FIRST SERVICE ADDRESSED IS HOME REMOVALS

THE PLATFORM IS A UNIQUE COMBINATION OF AI, AUTOMATION & ALGORITHM

THE PLATFORM MAKES IT AFFORDABLE, EASY, RELIABLE FOR CUSTOMERS TO MOVE

DRIVERS DOUBLE THEIR DISPOSABLE INCOME, WITH NO NEED FOR AN OFFICE, MARKETING ETC

THOUSANDS OF NEW JOBS DUE TO GREATER DEMAND

REDUCTION IN FUEL CONSUMPTION MAKES THE ENVIRONMENT MUCH HEALTHIER

THE INDUSTRY TODAY HAS EITHER SMALL PLAYERS WHO CANNOT SCALE BECAUSE OF THE LACK OF SUCH A TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM OR VERY LARGE PLAYERS WHO ARE TOO EXPENSIVE FOR THE GENERAL CONSUMER

THE TEAM IS OF EXPERIENCED ENTREPRENEURS - WINNERS OF BEST TECHNOLOGY IN THE WORLD BY MICROSOFT, HOLDERS OF PATENTS.

TECHNOLOGY ENABLES THE BUSINESS TO SCALE GLOBALLY WITHOUT MORE MAN POWER

THE BUSINESS HOLDS STRONG POTENTIAL TO BE A UNICORN IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF YEARS

