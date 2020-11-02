A High-Flying Hero Debuts in Resident Avenger

Cover for Resident Avenger #0 Resident Avenger #0 - Page 7 Resident Avenger #0 - Page 8

Resident Avenger #0, a new story from Kassa Studios! Alfred Alvarez is super-powered RA who defends his campus from villains living right under his roof!

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Kassa Studios, Resident Avenger #0 is a one-shot comic book by Atlanta-based artist and writer Fasil Kassa, the creator such comics as Zion, and Tedros and the Sword of Light. Set in the Zion Universe, Resident Avenger #0 serves as a self-contained story and prequel of sorts, including a face familiar to fans.

Alfred (Al) Alvarez is a college student / Resident Advisor by day and a Campus Crusader / Resident Advisor by night. He is the Resident Avenger! On the night before his architectural studio presentation, Alfred learns he has RA Duty and cannot leave the residence hall. His quiet night is interrupted when he discovers masked menaces harassing residents of his building. Will Alfred be able find the masked menaces and finish his presentation in time? Only one way to find out! Resident Avenger #0 is available digitally now and in print on November 30th 2020 via www.kassastudios.com!

Kassa Studios is a publisher and art studio based in Atlanta, GA and was founded by Fasil Kassa in 2017. Kassa Studios is focused on telling extraordinary stories about ordinary people through the mediums of animation and comics. For more information, visit www.kassastudios.com.

