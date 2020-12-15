New Mexico US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in New Mexico or Their Family to Focus on Compensation and to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste For Serious Results

"Erik Karst is one of the top mesothelioma attorneys in the United States and he will know exactly how to assist a Navy Veteran in New Mexico with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure.” — New Mexico US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO , USA, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Mexico US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is concerned that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in New Mexico or their family might fall for too good to be true online pitches like ‘free’ compensation tests or calculators and after dealing with these types of lawyers they might not even want to pursue compensation. The Advocate has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste because he is one of the nation’s most capable mesothelioma attorneys and because he consistently gets the best compensation results for his clients. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Mesothelioma compensation is based on how, where or when a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer was exposed to asbestos. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars-if the lawyers who represent you know what they are doing.

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Albuquerque, Las Cruses, Rio Rancho, Enchanted Hills, Santa Fe, Roswell, Clovis or anywhere in New Mexico. https://NewMexico.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in New Mexico the New Mexico US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

The University of New Mexico Cancer Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico: http://cancer.unm.edu/.

* The MD Anderson Cancer Clinic Houston, Texas: www.mdanderson.org

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma