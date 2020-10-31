Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,467 in the last 365 days.

FW: Shaftsbury Barrack/ DUI #3- Refusal / Arrest

McGuire mug shot attached.

 

From: Hall, Lucas Sent: Saturday, October 31, 2020 1:38 AM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: Shaftsbury Barrack/ DUI #3- Refusal / Arrest

 

VSP News Release

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

       

CASE#: 20B303539

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Luke Hall                          

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802)442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: October 30, 2020 at approximately 2328 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 7a, Arlington (VT)

VIOLATION: DUI #3- Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Mallory A McGuire                                                

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 30, 2020 at approximately 2328 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on VT RT 7a, in Arlington, VT.

 

Troopers identified the operator as Mallory McGuire (age 33) of Shaftsbury (VT).  While on the stop, Troopers observed McGuire to exhibit indicators of potential alcohol impairment.  McGuire underwent Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFST’s) and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.

 

McGuire was transported to Shaftsbury Barracks for processing.  During processing, McGuire was found to have been previously convicted of two (2) prior DUI’s- both in 2014. 

 

McGuire was later released to a sober adult with a citation to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on November 16, 2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: November 16, 2020 at 0815 hours         

COURT: Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court.

 

Sergeant Luke Hall

Patrol Commander

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Shaftsbury Barracks- Troop B

96 Airport Road,

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

 

Office: (802) 442-5421

Cell: (802)

Email: Lucas.Hall@Vermont.Gov

 

 

 

You just read:

FW: Shaftsbury Barrack/ DUI #3- Refusal / Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.