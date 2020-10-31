FW: Shaftsbury Barrack/ DUI #3- Refusal / Arrest
VSP News Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 20B303539
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Luke Hall
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)442-5421
DATE/TIME: October 30, 2020 at approximately 2328 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 7a, Arlington (VT)
VIOLATION: DUI #3- Refusal
ACCUSED: Mallory A McGuire
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 30, 2020 at approximately 2328 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on VT RT 7a, in Arlington, VT.
Troopers identified the operator as Mallory McGuire (age 33) of Shaftsbury (VT). While on the stop, Troopers observed McGuire to exhibit indicators of potential alcohol impairment. McGuire underwent Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFST’s) and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
McGuire was transported to Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. During processing, McGuire was found to have been previously convicted of two (2) prior DUI’s- both in 2014.
McGuire was later released to a sober adult with a citation to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on November 16, 2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: November 16, 2020 at 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court.
Sergeant Luke Hall
Patrol Commander
VERMONT STATE POLICE
Shaftsbury Barracks- Troop B
96 Airport Road,
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
Office: (802) 442-5421
Cell: (802)
Email: Lucas.Hall@Vermont.Gov