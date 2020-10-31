FW: Shaftsbury Barrack/ DUI #3- Refusal / Arrest

McGuire mug shot attached.

VSP News Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 20B303539

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Luke Hall

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)442-5421

DATE/TIME: October 30, 2020 at approximately 2328 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 7a, Arlington (VT)

VIOLATION: DUI #3- Refusal

ACCUSED: Mallory A McGuire

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 30, 2020 at approximately 2328 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on VT RT 7a, in Arlington, VT.

Troopers identified the operator as Mallory McGuire (age 33) of Shaftsbury (VT). While on the stop, Troopers observed McGuire to exhibit indicators of potential alcohol impairment. McGuire underwent Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFST’s) and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.

McGuire was transported to Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. During processing, McGuire was found to have been previously convicted of two (2) prior DUI’s- both in 2014.

McGuire was later released to a sober adult with a citation to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on November 16, 2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: November 16, 2020 at 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court.

