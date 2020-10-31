Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TDH Upgrading Disease Surveillance System

COVID-19 Daily Case Reports May be Unavailable Oct. 31, Nov. 1

Friday, October 30, 2020 | 07:59pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Health is implementing an upgrade to the state’s national electronic disease surveillance system this weekend, which will require the system to be out of service during the process. As a result, TDH may not be able to provide updated COVID-19 case data on Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 1. TDH will resume reporting COVID-19 data at 2 p.m. Central time daily as soon as this system upgrade is completed and accurate data can be provided.

This upgrade will not impact test result notification for patients. There may be a slight delay of less than 24 hours in case investigation and contact tracing efforts of newly identified cases. Please consult information online or contact your local health department if you were recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and have questions about next steps.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.

