TDH Upgrading Disease Surveillance System

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Health is implementing an upgrade to the state’s national electronic disease surveillance system this weekend, which will require the system to be out of service during the process. As a result, TDH may not be able to provide updated COVID-19 case data on Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 1. TDH will resume reporting COVID-19 data at 2 p.m. Central time daily as soon as this system upgrade is completed and accurate data can be provided.

This upgrade will not impact test result notification for patients. There may be a slight delay of less than 24 hours in case investigation and contact tracing efforts of newly identified cases. Please consult information online or contact your local health department if you were recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and have questions about next steps.

