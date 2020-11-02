Terramera Unveils Bold Plan for Global Centre for Regenerative Agriculture, Powered by Microsoft Azure

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • $730M plan to turn Canada’s economic and climate crises into an opportunity

• Plan will help Canada achieve net zero emissions, create new jobs and generate billions in new economic activity

• Creates the world’s largest regenerative agriculture initiative in Canada

As Canada plots the path to recovery from economic and climate crises, Terramera unveiled a bold plan today to turn these challenges into an opportunity. As a global agritech leader fusing science, nature and artificial intelligence to transform how food is grown and the economics of agriculture, Terramera introduced a proposal for the company’s Global Centre for Regenerative Agriculture (Global Centre), an effort to be powered by Microsoft Azure.

Terrameras's Global Centre will bring clean technology to farmers and ranchers in an initiative to fight climate change and ensure Canada’s prosperity by scaling regenerative agriculture – a set of practices that pull carbon from the air and sequester it in the soil, improving plant and soil health and resulting in higher farm profits, reduced pesticide and fertilizer use and a dramatic reduction in atmospheric carbon dioxide. By incentivizing regenerative farming practices, the Global Centre will enable Canadian farms and ranches to pull 78 gigatonnes of CO2e out of the atmosphere by 2050. By modeling farm efficiencies achieved through agritech innovation in the Netherlands and incentivizing regenerative practices, Canada can stimulate 2.5M new jobs over the coming decades, generating over $8.7T in new economic activity – a win for farmers, the environment, the economy and Canadians.

“Canada has the opportunity to lead the world in regenerative agriculture, build Canadian innovation, technology and our economy and turn back the clock on climate change to set a new course for our planet,” said Karn Manhas, Founder and CEO, Terramera. “This is a historic proposal for Canada that builds an economic engine around two of our key industries, agriculture and technology, ultimately stimulating millions of quality new jobs, generating trillions for the economy and getting Canada to net zero emissions before 2050.”

Microsoft will help play a central role in bringing the Global Centre to life, with Microsoft Azure storage and compute services providing the computational horsepower behind Terramera's industry-leading platform of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), and Microsoft FarmBeats serving as the data collection platform for integrating field data from IoT sensors, drones and many other sources.

“Microsoft Azure is perfectly suited to enable our AI/ML platform to perform at the national and global scale the Global Centre will entail,” said Travis Good, Chief Technology Officer, Terramera. “With Azure, we can deliver impactful, human-centric solutions to farmers and provide Canadian leadership in technology, climate change and agriculture.”

“Microsoft has a long-standing commitment to sustainability and the work Terramera is doing with AI will go a long way to help farmers and ranchers fight climate change,” said John Weigelt, National Technology Officer, Microsoft Canada. “Leveraging Microsoft Azure supports a scale that would be impossible to achieve without the cloud. We look forward to seeing the outcome of this initiative and see potential to apply the learnings globally.”

The $730M plan will combine private investment along with applications for federal and provincial support to build and scale the technology needed to reliably quantify soil carbon sequestration and compensate farmers by establishing a sustainable carbon credit market. The funding will create the world’s largest regenerative agriculture initiative, building multi-purpose facilities including labs, greenhouses, offices and classrooms in British Columbia and integrate field testing sites across Canada. With funding, the plan is shovel-ready and ready to staff in 2021, with sensing studies and facility construction extending through 2025.

The Global Centre website, video, supporters’ quotes and regenerative agriculture resources are available at: https://regenerativeag.terramera.com

Terramera is a global agtech leader fusing science, nature and artificial intelligence to transform how food is grown and the economics of agriculture in the next decade. With its revolutionary Actigate™ technology platform, which was recognized by Fast Company as a 2020 World Changing Idea, Terramera is committed to reducing the global synthetic pesticide load 80% by 2030 to protect plant and human health and ensure an earth that thrives and provides for everyone. The privately held, venture-backed company was founded in 2010 and has grown to include a world-class bench of engineers, scientists, advisors and investors. Terramera is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with integrated operations in Canada, the US and India that include research labs, a greenhouse and farm, and more than 240 patents in its global IP portfolio. For more information, please visit Terramera.com