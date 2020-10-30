Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,478 in the last 365 days.

Lincoln County Woman Receives 10 Life Sentences for Crimes Involving Child Sex Abuse

CHANDLER – Attorney General Mike Hunter today announced a Lincoln County woman will serve 10 life sentences in prison after a jury found her guilty of multiple sex crimes involving four children with her boyfriend, who was convicted and sentenced last year.

According to court documents, Crystal Bales, 35, and Johnathan Moran, 43, involved all of their biological children in the sex acts. Three of the children tested positive for meth and one tested positive for marijuana. The children’s ages ranged from nine months to 10 years old.

Two of the children belonged to Bales and Moran. Each had one child with another partner.

Attorney General Hunter said crimes against children will never be tolerated by his office.

“The children in this case suffered unimaginable horrors at the hands of monsters,” Attorney General Hunter said. “These individuals have no business being a part of our society, and we want to ensure they, and all those who do unspeakable acts to children, stay behind bars for as long as possible. I want to thank Senior Deputy Attorney General Joy Thorp for her work and dedication on this case. She and Lincoln County Assistant District Attorney Greg Wilson worked tirelessly to guarantee Bales won’t be able to hurt another child for the rest of her life.”

Moran was charged with seven counts of sexual abuse involving children under 12. He accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

The Lincoln County case number is: CF-2018-00010

###

You just read:

Lincoln County Woman Receives 10 Life Sentences for Crimes Involving Child Sex Abuse

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.