DesignClass Announces New Class with East Fork Pottery

East Fork co-founders, Connie & Alex Matisse

East Fork co-founders Connie & Alex Matisse show how artists can transform their hobby into a creative business with purpose, resilience, and joy.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DesignClass, the platform where anyone can learn from leaders in art & design, announced that East Fork co-founders Connie & Alex Matisse will teach a class on building a creative business. In their class, Connie & Alex will show how they mastered their craft, turned a small operation into a mission-driven company, and how creatives can turn their craft into a successful business. Their lessons are based on the nitty-gritty details of building a business that collaborates with world-class artists and has a positive impact on their local community. Build a Creative Business with East Fork is now available, exclusively on DesignClass.

“Connie and Alex are sensational,” said Josh Sanabria, founder and CEO of DesignClass. “Their DesignClass will help countless creative people who are unsure about how to bring their creations to the world. Sometimes we need to hear wisdom from people who have done it before, Connie and Alex do this in a joyful and inspiring way.”

Connie and Alex Matisse are the co-founders of East Fork Pottery, alongside their partner John Vigeland. East Fork grew from humble beginnings in the Blue Ridge Mountains and over the last decade has grown into an influential ceramics company in Asheville, North Carolina. Their dedication to craftsmanship and equitable business practices has been recognized by The New York Times, Vogue, WSJ, and many other publications.

“What I hope that people learn is that there is no doing business in a silo,” Connie said. “There is no detaching your business from the world, the environment, and other people. It’s better that you acknowledge that and ask how you can make a human business, one that honors all the ways people can show up in this world.”

Through their DesignClass, Connie and Alex Matisse will show how to create a meaningful brand, sell products online, market to new customers, use Instagram to grow an audience, hire a good team, and why having a strong vision for a business is essential.


Launched in 2019, DesignClass is a growing collection of online classes and design competitions featuring innovators from all areas of art, design, and creative leadership. Each class strives to build curious and creative confidence in future generations of creative professionals.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies


