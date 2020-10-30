The Dead Daisies Release Special "Bustle And Flow" Vinyl EP
Stritcly Limited 12" EP includes "Bustle And Flow", "Unspoken", and "30 Days In The Hole" (Lockdown Sessions)LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dead Daisies' second single from their forthcoming album ‘Holy Ground’, "Bustle And Flow" is now available as a special limited edition 12” Vinyl EP through SPV / Steamhammer. The 12” was part of the band’s Record Store Day Initiative and is available at local record stores as well as online in the US and Europe.
This strictly limited 12” Vinyl EP features “Bustle And Flow”, “Unspoken” and “30 Days In The Hole” (Lockdown Sessions Version).
“Bustle And Flow” was recorded at Studios La Fabrique, France with producer Ben Grosse. ‘Holy Ground’ is slated for release on January 22, 2021.
With the addition of Glenn Hughes, The Daisies have supercharged their front line through his rock solid bass grooves and unmatched vocal intensity. Inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame, he has a rich history of music featuring heavy weights like Deep Purple.
Followers can expect more High-Voltage Rock songs, indomitable grooves and breathtaking performances from Glenn, guitarists Doug Aldrich and David Lowy backed by thunderous rock beats from drummer Deen Castronovo. The band plan to hit the stage in early 2021 with a collection of explosive performances on the ‘Get Out Of The House’ Tour, playing shows across Europe, UK, Japan, US and Australia as well as European festival dates during the Summer.
“Bustle And Flow” was one of the last songs we recorded during a break for dinner. I came up with the lines: “We are one in the rodeo, in the white chateau in the bustle and flow.” Of course we were in a white chateau, and I knew with these lines we had a song, basically the lyrics wrote themselves.” - GLENN HUGHES
“Bustle And Flow” is a tune we knocked up in France. We had a riff and verse going, while jamming it just kinda fell into the chorus. Glenn’s lyrics are cool and I’m just really happy with the fun vibe that he puts on it.” - DOUG ALDRICH
The Dead Daisies Are:
Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple/ Black Country Communion) - Vocals/Bass
Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake/Dio) - Lead Guitar
David Lowy (Red Phoenix/Mink) - Guitars
Deen Castronovo (Journey/Ozzy Osbourne) - Drums
www.thedeaddaisies.com
