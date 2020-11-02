Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Desert Financial Credit Union Selects IndiSoft’s RxOffice Quality Control Platform for Mortgage Originations, Servicing

Credit union selects proven technology provider

This is a time when institutions want to ensure they have the most efficient practices in place to save time and money. Our system allows companies to focus on their core business with peace of mind. ”
— Hans Rusli, IndiSoft CEO
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA , November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desert Financial Credit Union, Arizona’s largest credit union with more than 340,000 members, has implemented IndiSoft’s RxOffice Compliance platform to provide support for residential mortgage originations and servicing quality control.

“We are excited to partner with Desert Financial to support its mortgage originations and servicing risk management operations,” said Hans Rusli, IndiSoft CEO. “This is a time when institutions want to ensure they have the most efficient practices in place to save time and money. Our system allows companies to focus on their core business with peace of mind.”

Federal, investor and state mortgage lending and servicing requirements are very fluid, and it is not only critical to have an efficient technology platform from an operational standpoint but ensuring that updates are detected, reviewed and correctly applied is the first step in providing exceptional risk management.

“IndiSoft’s consultative approach to implementing critical risk management technology was an important factor in our selection process,” said Thomas Marlowe, senior vice president of administration.

Mortgage requirements are constantly changing and mortgage lenders’ costs to stay updated are increasing, particularly with the onslaught of COVID-19 related changes.

“IndiSoft has not only focused on technology-driven efficiencies but has placed particular emphasis on its regulatory change management process (RCM),” said Cam Melchiorre, president and director of regulatory compliance for IndiSoft. “We employ innovative technology in the discovery, review and implementation of changes. Essentially, we provide curated content within our client’s business scope.”

About IndiSoft, LLC
Columbia, Maryland-based IndiSoft LLC develops collaborative technology solutions for the financial services industry. Its RxOffice platform the core framework for its National Housing Advocacy Platform, provides advanced workflow management and rich data management tools that enhance risk-based assessment and help companies meet regulatory requirements. RxOffice provides efficient, reliable, and scalable solutions for companies, including mortgage servicers, investors, insurers, and law firms to name a few, that want to remain compliant, effectively manage workflow and maintain a competitive edge. Connect: www.indisoft.us | Twitter: @IndiSoftllc.

About Desert Financial Credit Union
Celebrating 81 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state’s largest local credit union with 6 billion dollars in assets, more than 340,000 members and 47 locations across the Valley. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial takes pride in sharing success. In 2019, Desert Financial gave nearly 11 million dollars to Valley nonprofits, the community and members. Learn more at desertfinancial.com.
