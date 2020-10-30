October 29, 2020 - New Jersey Historic Trust Announces Preserve New Jersey Preservation Grant Award Recommendations

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, October 29, 2020

More Than $10.7 Million Awarded for Preservation Planning, Heritage Tourism and Capital Projects and Special Initiatives

TRENTON, NJ – The New Jersey Historic Trust, an affiliate of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), today approved $10,227,499 in grant recommendations from the Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund for 50 preservation planning, heritage tourism and capital projects to save and promote historic sites throughout the state. In addition to the Preserve New Jersey grant applications, two special initiatives have also been included for funding, the Passaic County Regrant Program and an allocation of funds to the Discover New Jersey License Plate Fund. Together, these special initiatives total $550,000, which brings the total amount of funds recommended for the 2020 round to $10,777,499.

“Investing in historic properties is key to preserving our past, present and future,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, who serves as DCA Commissioner. “Each project represents a piece of New Jersey’s rich history. Restoring and preserving these properties will allow for the continued use of these structures and ensure that they continue to enrich and benefit the communities in which they are located.”

Twenty-three of the grants will help fund preservation planning projects such as condition assessments, historic structure reports, archaeological investigations, and construction documents. Four grants will help fund heritage tourism initiatives to improve the visitor experience at historic sites. Twenty-three grants will fund capital preservation projects on sites listed in the New Jersey Register of Historic Places. All grants awarded to nonprofit organizations or entities of municipal, county and state governments require a match from the recipient.

“We’re happy to recommend this year’s grants, which will help to provide the financial and technical support needed to stabilize and revitalize historic properties throughout the state,” said New Jersey Historic Trust Executive Director Dorothy Guzzo. “We will continue to advance historic preservation and ensure that our historic treasures are available for future generations.”

The grant recommendations, which have been approved by the New Jersey Historic Trust Board, will be presented to the Garden State Preservation Trust at its next meeting and require a legislative appropriations bill and the Governor’s approval before funds are made available. Funding for the current grant round is dedicated from a voter-approved constitutional amendment that created the Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund. The Preserve New Jersey Fund continues the work of the Garden State Historic Preservation Trust Fund and voter-supported referendums that have committed over $166 million to more than 950 historic preservation projects since 1990. All funded resources are listed in the New Jersey and National Register of Historic Places, either individually or within designated historic districts.

Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund Grant Recommendations

Note: the project names are as listed on the National Register of Historic Places and may not reflect the current or common name of the property. Projects are listed in each category alphabetically by county.

Historic Site Management Grants (up to $50,000)

Applicant Project Name Municipality Property County Recommended Award Palisades Parks Conservancy Palisades Interstate Park Fort Lee Borough Bergen $50,000 The Radburn Association Radburn Fair Lawn Borough Bergen $42,255 Woman's Club of Englewood Brinckerhoff Carriage House Englewood City Bergen $39,600 Newton Monthly Meeting Newton Friends Meetinghouse Camden City Camden $21,390 Siloam Cemetery Association Siloam Cemetery Historic District Vineland City Cumberland $30,000 Vineland Historical and Antiquarian Society Vineland Historical and Antiquarian Society Building Vineland City Cumberland $20,790 Montclair History Center Israel Crane House Montclair Township Essex $45,150 Borough of High Bridge Solitude House High Bridge Borough Hunterdon $25,500 Trent House Association William Trent House Trenton City Mercer $42,360 Mercer County Park Commission Pleasant Valley Historic District Hopewell Township Mercer $46,937 City of Trenton Mercer Cemetery Trenton City Mercer $50,000 First Presbyterian Church of Trenton First Presbyterian Church Trenton City Mercer $44,482 Borough of Jamesburg Ensley-Mount-Buckalew House Jamesburg Borough Middlesex $48,750 Borough of Metuchen Middlesex Avenue / Woodwild Park Historic District Metuchen Borough Middlesex $15,000 SLTCC Landmark Friends, Inc. Seabright Lawn Tennis and Cricket Club Rumson Borough Monmouth $17,738 Museum of Early Trades and Crafts Madison Public Library and the James Building Madison Borough Morris $50,000 Morris Museum Twin Oaks (Peter H.B. Frelinghuysen Residence) Morristown Town Morris $30,180 Ayres/Knuth Farm Foundation, Inc. Ayres’ Farm (Ayres Knuth Farmstead) Denville Township Morris $29,738 Borough of Mendham Phoenix House Mendham Borough Morris $12,000 City of Paterson Great Falls / S.U.M. Historic District (ATP Site) Paterson City Passaic $50,000 Stoutsburg Sourland African American Museum Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church Montgomery Township Somerset $50,000 NJ State Park Service Six Mile Run Historic District Franklin Township Somerset $23,531 Jerusalem Lodge No. 26 F & AM Plainfield Masonic Temple Plainfield City Union $45,000

Historic Site Management Grants for Heritage Tourism (up to $50,000)

Applicant Project Name Municipality Property County Recommended Award City of Camden Camden City Hall Camden City Camden $50,000 Rutgers University Queen’s Campus New Brunswick City Middlesex $22,275 Navesink Maritime Heritage Association Grover House Middletown Township Monmouth $22,291 County of Passaic Dey Mansion Wayne Township Passaic $19,443

Level I Capital Preservation Grants ($50,000 – $150,000)

Applicant Project Name Municipality Property County Recommended Award NJ State Park Service Absecon Lighthouse Atlantic City Atlantic $88,560 Borough of Fieldsboro White Hill Mansion Fieldsboro Borough Burlington $24,000 Cape May MAC Emlen Physick Estate Cape May City Cape May $81,620 Llewellyn Park Preservation Foundation, Inc. Llewellyn Park Historic District West Orange Township Essex $150,000 Morris County Park Commission Speedwell Village Morristown Town Morris $115,000

Level II Capital Preservation Grants ($150,001 - $750,000)

Applicant Project Name Municipality Property County Recommended Award Save Lucy Committee, Inc. Lucy, the Margate Elephant Margate City Atlantic $673,668 County of Burlington Burlington County Prison Mt. Holly Township Burlington $526,500 Home Port Alliance for the USS New Jersey, Inc. USS New Jersey Camden City Camden $500,000 Newark Performing Arts Corp. Salaam Temple (Symphony Hall) Newark City Essex $750,000 Borough of Hopewell Hopewell Railroad Station Hopewell Borough Mercer $249,907 Lake Hopatcong Foundation Landing Railroad Station Roxbury Township Morris $254,879 Roxbury Historic Trust, Inc. King Store and Homestead Roxbury Township Morris $177,127 Town of Boonton Stone Arch Bridge Boonton Town Morris $320,000 Ocean County Board of Chosen Freeholders Mary Etta Cox House Barnegat Township Ocean $750,000 NJ State Park Service Ringwood Manor Ringwood Borough Passaic $550,000 New Jersey Community Development Corporation First Presbyterian Church of Paterson Paterson City Passaic $750,000 City of Clifton US Animal Quarantine Station Clifton City Passaic $300,750 Stand Up For Salem Broadway Historic District (J. C. Penney) Salem City Salem $630,000 Township of Warren Mount Bethel Baptist Meeting House Warren Township Somerset $218,495 Fanwood-Scotch Plains Rotary Frazee House Inc. Elizabeth and Gershom Frazee House Scotch Plains Township Union $337,161 Musconetcong Watershed Association Hoffman Grist Mill Franklin Township Warren $525,000

Multi-Phase Capital Level II Preservation Grants ($500,000 - $750,000)

Applicant Project Name Municipality Property County Recommended Award Save Ellis Island Inc. Statue of Liberty National Monument, Ellis Island and Liberty Island Jersey City Hudson $560,422 Monmouth University Shadow Lawn West Long Branch Borough Monmouth $750,000

Special Initiatives

Applicant Project Name Municipality Property County Recommended Award County of Passaic Passaic County Regrant Program Paterson Passaic $500,000 New Jersey Historic Trust Discover New Jersey License Plate Program Trenton Mercer $50,000

A full list of project descriptions can be found here.

Established in 1967, the New Jersey Historic Trust is the only nonprofit historic preservation organization in New Jersey created by state law. The Trust became a DCA affiliate in 2002 in an effort to better realign the state’s smart growth initiatives with historic revitalization. Its mission is to advance historic preservation in New Jersey for the benefit of future generations through education, stewardship and financial investment programs that save our heritage and strengthen our communities.

The Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund was established by legislation in 2016 after New Jersey voters approved a change to the state constitution to provide a stable source of funding for open space, farmland and historic preservation by dedicating funds from the corporate business tax. The Preserve New Jersey Fund continues the work of the Garden State Historic Preservation Trust Fund (2000-2012) and the Historic Preservation Bond Program (1990-1997). Since 1990, more than $166 million in matching grants has been awarded to worthy historic preservation construction and planning projects throughout the state.

For more information on the New Jersey Historic Trust and its funding programs, visit www.njht.org.