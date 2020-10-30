Travel Advisory: Route 138 Overnight Closures in Richmond Scheduled for November 4-5

Overnight closures are scheduled for Route 138 at the I-95 interchange in Richmond for two nights, Wednesday, November 4 and Thursday, November 5, as part of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation's (RIDOT) $21.3 million project to replace the Kingston Road Bridge, which carries I-95 over Route 138.

Route 138 at the bridge will close each night at 10 p.m. and reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning. RIDOT will install new steel beams for the northbound half of the new Kingston Road Bridge during these closures.

Motorists on Route 138 westbound toward Hope Valley will use the on-ramp to I-95 North and get off at Exit 4 to reverse direction to I-95 South and take Exit 3 to rejoin Route 138. Those driving eastbound on Route 138 toward the University of Rhode Island will take the ramp to I-95 South, get off at Exit 2 and get back on the highway heading north and using the Exit 3 off-ramp.

The 68-year-old Kingston Road Bridge carries 51,300 vehicles per day and is only one rating point from being structurally deficient.

The entire project is scheduled for completion in spring 2022.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Kingston Road Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.