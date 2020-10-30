Razor Clam Closure Extends to the North Coast 10/30/20

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announce the razor clam closure on the central coast has been extended and now includes the north coast. Recent razor clam samples indicate the marine biotoxin domoic acid has exceeded the closure limit.

Razor clamming is now closed from the Columbia River to the north jetty of the Siuslaw River in Florence. Razor clam harvesting remains open from the south jetty of the Siuslaw River in Florence to the California border.

Mussel, bay clam and crab harvesting is open along the entire Oregon coast. ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for marine biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit. Contact ODFW for recreational license requirements, permits, rules and limits.

For more information call ODA’s shellfish biotoxin hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 98604720, or visit the ODA shellfish biotoxin closures webpage.