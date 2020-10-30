Ahipoki Hosting November Program to Support Injured Military Heroes through Infinite Hero Foundation
Donate at any Ahipoki location during November to help give our military heroes the support they need to heal.
A lot of people don’t realize that when veterans become disabled, a lot of them shut down, ”DIAMOND BAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This November, in recognition of National Veterans & Military Family Month, all Ahipoki restaurants across California and Arizona will engage their communities in supporting the Infinite Hero Foundation. Customers can donate any amount at the register to support programs for veterans with service related injuries. Those who contribute $10 or more will receive a $5 coupon towards their next order at Ahipoki.
Funds raised from November 1 through November 30, 2020 will support innovative programs that serve activity duty and veterans with service-related mental and physical injuries. Infinite Hero advances cutting edge treatments in brain health, physical rehabilitation, suicide prevention, leadership development and family support.
“A lot of people don’t realize that when veterans become disabled, a lot of them shut down,” says SGT Jerry DeVaul, US Army (Ret.), a veteran served by the organization. "They’re helping veterans overcome obstacles every single day that other organizations don’t even think about.”
Infinite Hero Foundation and Ahipoki are working together to give our military heroes the support they need to heal.
About Ahipoki:
The Ahipoki concept was born out of the desire of a restaurant group wanting to bring a much needed health-conscious California inspired seafood restaurant with a south pacific flair to its customers. Health conscious poke bowl lovers can sit down and relax in a laid-back atmosphere all while enjoying the fusion of Japanese and Hawaiian flavors coupled with a fresh fish experience normally found outside of a quick serve restaurant.
About Infinite Hero Foundation:
A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Infinite Hero Foundation combats the most difficult front line issues – mental and physical – facing returning military heroes and their families. The Foundation funds programs that drive innovation and the accessibility of effective treatments for active duty and veterans dealing with service-related mental and physical injuries across the US. For more information, please visit: www.infinitehero.org.
