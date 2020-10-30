Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Commercial Blue Crab Catch Limits Extended Through Nov. 7

Department Extends October Regulations

Photo of crabs caught in a basket

Photo by Maria Swanenburg

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is extending the October bushel limits on Chesapeake Bay mature female hard crabs that can be harvested by commercial watermen by one week, through Nov. 7. These bushel limits were originally issued by public notice effective July 1, 2020. 

Bushel limits vary by license type and time of year. The full list can be found on the department’s Fishing and Boating Services public notice page. 

The Chesapeake Bay regulations as previously posted will resume Nov. 8, and those reduced catch limits will continue until Nov. 30. 

The season for catching crabs in the Maryland Coastal Bays is extended from Oct. 31 to Nov. 30 for male and female crabs.

No harvest of female blue crabs is allowed in Maryland beginning Dec. 1.

