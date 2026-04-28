Maryland DNR Recognizes Two New FishMaryland Master Anglers

April 28, 2026

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has recognized Josh Porter of Baltimore City and Hien Tram of Burtonsville as FishMaryland Master Anglers for catching 10 different species of fish at trophy size in Maryland.

These fishermen are the 29th and 30th people to achieve the Master Angler milestone since the program began in 2019.

FishMaryland is Maryland’s recreational fishing award program promoting year-round recreational fishing and affordable, accessible, diverse, and high-quality fishing opportunities. More information on the Master Angler Milestone Award and the FishMaryland program is available on the program’s website.

Josh Porter

Photo courtesy of Josh Porter

Maryland’s 29th Master Angler, Josh Porter, lives in the Hampden neighborhood of Baltimore and enjoys fishing in the surrounding tidal rivers and reservoirs close to home. “I just love the relaxation and peace that I find when fishing,” he said.

Porter’s father, who regularly fished the Chesapeake Bay on his Boston Whaler, introduced him to fishing as a young child and taught him basic skills. Porter’s interest in fishing was sparked as an adult when he started accompanying a friend and his kids on their fishing outings. He now often takes his 1-year-old son with him on some of his fishing forays, and that makes each trip special.

Porter’s quest for a Master Angler award started after he had earned several angler awards, and striving to reach Master Angler became a goal. He noted that his first award-winning catch was his favorite: Porter was driving home from work, had his fishing rod with him, and decided to give fishing a try. He caught a Chesapeake Channa (northern snakehead) in a shallow overflow backwater, recounting that the surface strike of the large fish was explosive and very exciting.

Another good battle Porter had on his way to becoming a Master Angler was with a 25-inch rainbow trout he caught in the Patuxent River. He arrived a few minutes early to meet a friend for fishing, made a few casts, and hooked the trout. He was casting a small lure called a Trout Magnet when the huge trout took the lure. It was so large that it bent the hook, and he almost lost the fish.

His most memorable catch was a red-breasted sunfish, which he caught in the Jones Falls stream. He had decided to take a walk where he used to walk his beloved dog, who had passed recently, and decided to take his rod with him and do a little fishing. The red-breasted sunfish he caught was 8 inches long and earned Porter his ninth species award.

Porter’s qualifying catches, in order, were:

Chesapeake Channa (northern snakehead) – 30 inches

​Largemouth bass – 22 inches

Smallmouth bass – 20 inches

Rainbow trout – 25 inches

Hickory shad – 18 inches

Carp – 30.5 inches

Chain pickerel – 25 inches

Blue crab – 8 inches

Redbreast sunfish – 8 inches

Yellow perch – 14 inches

Hien Tram

Photo courtesy Hien Tram

Hien Tram is the 30th person to achieve Master Angler status. He has been fishing for 30 years and primarily fishes from shore.

Tram is a self-taught angler who credits his fishing knowledge to watching and learning from other anglers, YouTube videos, and magazine articles. He started fishing local waters with his friends during his high school years—even occasionally skipping school to fish with handlines.

What excites him about fishing is that “there is always something new to learn.” Tram discovered the FishMaryland award program in spring 2024. He had caught several fish that would have qualified before 2024, but had not taken pictures with a tape measure, a requirement for awards.

Tram likes a fishing challenge and feels the most difficult task he’s taken on is catching and releasing red drum from shore. He researched areas and focused on the lower Eastern Shore and how to catch them. The 49-inch red drum was his favorite award catch.

Tram tells other anglers aspiring to become Master Anglers, “You can’t catch fish if you’re sitting at home thinking about it.”

Tram’s qualifying catches, in order, were:

Carp – 30.5 inches

Chesapeake Channa – (northern snakehead) – 32 inches

Hickory shad – 18.5 inches

Striped bass – 42 inches

Blue crab – 8.25 inches

Spotted seatrout – 26.5 inches

Kingfish – 14.5 inches

Red drum – 49 inches

White perch – 13 inches

Chain pickerel – 24 inches

Fishing license, tackle, boat, and marine fuel purchases fund DNR’s fish conservation work. Fishing licenses can be purchased online through MD Outdoors or in person at license agent locations.