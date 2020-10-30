Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Virginia Trout Slam Challenge

Join two of our DWR fisheries biologists as they attempt the Virginia Trout Slam Challenge. The Virginia Trout Slam is a challenge to anglers to catch all three species of trout (Brook Trout, Rainbow Trout, and Brown Trout) all in the same day.

To plan your own trip and to try your luck at catching the Trout Slam! Learn more »

  • If you choose to fish during the pandemic it is essential that you follow CDC guidelines.
  • Purchase your fishing license online instead of in-person.
  • Fish alone or with family members or others that you live with and are isolating with during the Governor’s “stay at home” order.
  • Do not fish if you feel sick or think you might be sick.
  • Stay at home when you are sick, except to get medical care.
  • Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for 20 seconds or using alcohol-based sanitizer even while afield or afloat.
  • Do not share equipment with anyone, and wash your equipment when you’re done.
  • Stay at least 6 feet away from other anglers you encounter and try to avoid crowded access points.
  • Do not float in a raft, drift boat, john boat, or canoe with friends that you are not isolated with during the “stay at home” order.  If you choose to float please do so with individuals that you live with and are isolated with.
  • Try to fish near home as much as possible and avoid traveling long distances.

