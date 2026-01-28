True Wildlife Crime: When State Violations Become Federal Charges

In this episode of True Wildlife Crime, Conservation Police Officer Brian Bratton takes us to Virginia’s Eastern Shore, where a phone call from a concerned landowner set off a complex, multi-agency investigation involving trespassing, baited hunting grounds, unplugged shotguns, and an habitual wildlife offender determined to stay one step ahead. This case is a powerful reminder that protecting wildlife often depends on community trust, officer persistence, and following the evidence wherever it leads.

