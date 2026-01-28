Submit Release
True Wildlife Crime: When State Violations Become Federal Charges

In this episode of True Wildlife Crime, Conservation Police Officer Brian Bratton takes us to Virginia’s Eastern Shore, where a phone call from a concerned landowner set off a complex, multi-agency investigation involving trespassing, baited hunting grounds, unplugged shotguns, and an habitual wildlife offender determined to stay one step ahead. This case is a powerful reminder that protecting wildlife often depends on community trust, officer persistence, and following the evidence wherever it leads.

If you see something, say something! Your prompt action can protect Virginia’s wildlife. Report violations today.

