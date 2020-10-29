Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cambodia : Technical Assistance Report-Government Finance Statistics

International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

October 29, 2020

As part of Cambodia’s participation in the Japan-funded Government Finance Statistics (GFS) and Public Sector Debt Statistics (PSDS) project for selected Asian countries (JSA3),1 this mission conducted an in-country workshop (December 2–4, 2019) and provided follow-up technical assistance (TA) on GFS and PSDS (December 5–13, 2019).2 Both activities were aimed at strengthening compilation and dissemination of fiscal data in line the GFS Manual 2014 (GFSM 2014) and the PSDS: Guide (PSDSG) to support surveillance and decision making. At the request of the authorities, the TA mission participated in the inter-agency workshop on data consistency in macroeconomic statistics conducted by the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) during December 5–6, 2019.

Country Report No. 2020/290

regular

English

9781513559889/1934-7685

1KHMEA2020001

Paper

50

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


