Cambodia : Technical Assistance Report-Government Finance Statistics
International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.
October 29, 2020
As part of Cambodia’s participation in the Japan-funded Government Finance Statistics (GFS) and Public Sector Debt Statistics (PSDS) project for selected Asian countries (JSA3),1 this mission conducted an in-country workshop (December 2–4, 2019) and provided follow-up technical assistance (TA) on GFS and PSDS (December 5–13, 2019).2 Both activities were aimed at strengthening compilation and dissemination of fiscal data in line the GFS Manual 2014 (GFSM 2014) and the PSDS: Guide (PSDSG) to support surveillance and decision making. At the request of the authorities, the TA mission participated in the inter-agency workshop on data consistency in macroeconomic statistics conducted by the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) during December 5–6, 2019.
Country Report No. 2020/290
regular
English
October 29, 2020
9781513559889/1934-7685
1KHMEA2020001
Paper
50