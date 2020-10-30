DNREC Extends Public Comment Period 30 Days for Diamond State Port Corp.’s Proposed Container Port

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will extend the public comment period through Tuesday, Dec. 1 on the Diamond State Port Corporation’s (DSPC) proposed new container port on the Delaware River at the DSPC property at 4600 Hay Road, Edgemoor, New Castle County.

DNREC held a virtual public hearing on the container port proposal Sept. 29 and the public comment period was scheduled to end Nov. 1. Widespread interest in the project – which will require permits from both DNREC’s Division of Water and the Division of Waste of Hazardous Substances, as well as a Federal Consistency Certification from the Delaware Coastal Management Program within DNREC’s Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy – led DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin to extend the comment deadline 30 days.

Written comments may be submitted online, via email or mail from now Port Contuntil close of DNREC business, 4:30 p.m. EST, Tuesday, Dec. 1. Written comments are made available for public viewing on the DNREC website (https://de.gov/portproject) as they are received. Instructions for submitting comments can be found at the same site/url.

All comments receive equal weight from DNREC and will be reviewed by the hearing officer as she makes her recommendations on all pending matters associated with this proposed project to Secretary Garvin. Comments will also be reviewed by the Secretary as he makes a final decision on the applications for DNREC permits.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov ; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov

