Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of Premier Water-Access Villa in Laglio, Lake Como, Italy

Villa Lucia on the Shore of Lake Como

Villa Lucia is Under Contract in Cooperation with Listing Agent Beverley Rosen of Lake Como Properties

As a first time partner with Concierge Auctions, my expectations for a successful sale were exceeded.” — Beverley Rosen, listing agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that Villa Lucia in Laglio, Lake Como, Italy, offering four stories of lakeside luxury and stunning views of famous Lake Como, is pending sale following an active auction with 5 registered bidders, in cooperation with agents Beverley Rosen of Lake Como Properties, and the buyer’s agent Hamid Bathaee of Keller Williams.

Previously offered for €1.5 million, the property sold No Reserve October 29th via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com. Having processed over $100 billion in bids, the online platform allows buyers to bid remotely, from wherever they may be in the world.

After over 4 years on the traditional market, the global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the 5 weeks prior to the auction resulted in over 49,000+ website/page views, 1,776 prospects, and 24 showings by interested buyers.

“As a first time partner with Concierge Auctions, my expectations for a successful sale were exceeded. From the firm’s impressive speed to their robust marketing strategies and their extensive database of ultra-high-net-worth buyers, our combined efforts delivered a strong field of bidders and a successful auction for my client,” stated Beverley Rosen, listing agent.

The tranquil villa blends all the modern style and conveniences desired with a spectacular lakeside setting to enjoy spectacular views from it’s many balconies and terraces. Nestled in the heart of Italy’s Lake Como region, the property is just 20 minutes from Como City.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of Villa Lucia will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agent. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information or to view all current offerings, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 41 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.