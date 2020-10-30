Inplenion Secures OneStream Software’s Gold Partner Level Status
OneStream partner achieves new status, continues to empower customers and provide deep domain expertise around the globe
This status is awarded to partners who meet our high standards and continue to deliver exceptional solutions that drive value for our customers.”OLTEN, SWITZERLAND, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneStream Software today announced Inplenion has become a Gold level implementation partner. As a Gold partner, OneStream recognizes Inplenion’s commitment to align with OneStream’s strategic vision and continue to bring value to shared clients.
— Stephanie Cramp, Vice President, Global Alliances at OneStream Software
OneStream provides a unified, SmartCPMTM platform that simplifies and aligns financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and financial data quality. OneStream eliminates the risk and complexity of data integration, validation and reconciliation between multiple products, applications or modules, and makes non-integrated CPM suites are a thing of the past.
“We are very happy to have achieved the Gold Partner Level Status. Our continued efforts to promote OneStream in the CPM market and our Successful Project Implementations have been recognized with this award. We are looking forward to extend our partnership with OneStream. OneStream is key to our All-in-Cloud strategy, allowing us to provide next-generation solutions to our clients.” said Jann Tadorian, Founder and CEO of Inplenion.
“We are thrilled to announce Inplenion has achieved Gold level partner status,” said Stephanie Cramp, Vice President, Global Alliances at OneStream Software. “This status is awarded to partners who meet our high standards and continue to deliver exceptional solutions that drive value for our customers. Inplenion’s new partner status is a reflection that more companies are turning to OneStream’s SmartCPM solution to simplify their financial processes and increase operational insights.”
For more information visit https://inplenion.com/ or e-mail: info@inplenion.com
About OneStream Software
OneStream Software provides a market-leading CPM solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and financial data quality for sophisticated organizations. Deployed via the cloud or on-premise, OneStream’s unified platform enables organizations to modernize Finance, replace multiple legacy applications and reduce the total cost of ownership of financial systems. OneStream unleashes Finance teams to spend less time on data integration and system maintenance – and more time focusing on driving business performance.
OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investor KKR. With over 500 customers, 175 partners and over 500 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. OneStream was named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 and Deloitte 2019 Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest-growing companies in North America. To learn more visit http://www.onestreamsoftware.com
About Inplenion
Inplenion is an international management consulting company engaged in projects worldwide. Established in Switzerland and present in 12 countries in total including Germany, Sweden, France, Austria, Greece, Egypt, UAE, KSA, South Africa, India, U.K. and U.S.
Inplenion provides advisory services and solutions for private and public organizations.
Its services include CFO advisory, corporate strategy and enterprise risk management, enterprise resource planning, enterprise performance management, and business analytics.
International expertise from Inplenion’s teams ensure that clients receive best in class consulting, transformation and implementation services. Supports clients end to end in the project delivery from the business concept, solution architecture, through-out the implementation cycles, the user adoption to the post project support.
