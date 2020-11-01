“The Liquidator”, Jeff Schwarz Buys Rare Collection of Aboriginal Memorabilia from Movie Set to be Auctioned Live Online
First Nations Memorabilia collectors can own a piece of history from the late 1600-1700s when English and French colonists arrived in the New World
When I came across this rare movie-set deal, I bought the first ticket to Quebec City from Vancouver and bought the entire movie-set”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The show was themed in the late 1600-1700s featuring colonialist wardrobe, furs, furniture, pottery, tools, weapons, and many other amazing period pieces that are being auctioned off online.
“When I came across this rare movie-set deal, I bought the first ticket to Quebec City from Vancouver and bought the entire movie-set,” says Jeff The Liquidator, who’s also the President and CEO at Direct Liquidation.
After a very successful first auction this year in October, Jeff Schwarz, star of the reality show “The Liquidator”, in partnership with Continental Auctioneers, opens up more collectible items in this live online auction November 4th & 5th, 2020.
Handcrafted from Master Aboriginal artists, available are 2 authentic canoes. "It's a collectors dream," says Jeff The Liquidator, "We are honored to partner with Continental Auctioneers to make these rare items available to the public for the second time in the form of an auction."
These rare movie-set assets are housed in Quebec City, in a 40,000 square feet warehouse. "If you haven't participated in an online auction before", continues Jeff, "It's a ton of fun and we have amateurs to serious movie prop buyers online all at the same time from all over North America and the world! Real bargains can be had."
The online auction is accepting pre-bids now but officially starts November 4th at 9 am EST sharp. Interested participants need to register in advance at https://continentalauctioneers.hibid.com/catalog/243117/
The online auction is going to span three sales starting with the first on November 4th & 5th, 2020. Participate in this live online auction here https://encanteurscontinental.com/en/objets-du-plateau-de-television/
About Jeff Schwarz, “The Liquidator”
Jeff Schwarz has been in business for more than 25 years buying and selling pretty much everything. From liquidating merchandise in the streets of India to buying furniture in Indonesia and doing deals in China, Dubai, Canada, the United States, and Central America. Jeff has also had a successful TV show called "The Liquidator" on OLN, Amazon Prime, and the Gaming Network running in over 100 countries with over 5 seasons of him doing business, liquidating items, and dealing with eccentric buyers and sellers. Awarded Top 3 Reality Show in the World at Banff Film Festival, Jeff has been featured in numerous TV shows and movies as well as TV news and talk show appearances.
About Continental Auctioneers
For over 50 years Continental Auctioneers has specialized in commercial and industrial auctions as well as salvage, appraisal, and asset acquisition services. Their clients include financial institutions, insurance companies, independent business owners, and legal institutions. They pride themselves on professional, honorable, and courteous service-based on expansive knowledge and expertise.
