Go-Staff and EZ Solar & Roofing Organize Donation Drive
Local Business Owners Spearhead Grassroots Effort to Help Families Displaced by FiresSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego, CA: Now, more than ever, neighbors and communities need to support each other! The devastation of being displaced due to fire is painful to imagine and overcoming such a tragedy requires incredible strength, resources, and community support. Under normal circumstances, homes are a place of safety and comfort. During this pandemic, homes have also become classrooms, daycare, gyms, and boardrooms, and the impact of such a loss is magnified.
EZ Solar & Roofing in partnership with Go-Staff, Inc. dedicate themselves to fostering community involvement to give back to those affected by the recent California fires. When they see their neighbors and communities experiencing suffering, EZ Solar & Roofing takes action. Both companies are mobilizing their staff and networks to give hope to families who have lost so much.
Using social media, traditional media, and word of mouth as tools they are galvanizing their extensive network of clients, employees, vendors, and professional associations to amass donations. The desire to help those in need and give back to their communities is the passion that drives this campaign. The goal is simple…to provide resources, goods, and support to affected families and to remind them that in these challenging times THEY ARE NOT ALONE! By collecting nonperishable food items, clothing, and household goods, EZ Solar & Roofing and Go-Staff, Inc. hope to alleviate some of the stress and struggle that families who have fallen victim to the fires are currently facing. EZ Solar & Roofing vows to fill up all their trucks, vans, and cars with donations, while Go-Staff, Inc. is facilitating the collection of donated items at all 5 of their California branch locations.
Sky Seals, owner of EZ Solar & Roofing and founder of the nonprofit The Rainbow Sky Foundation, has always been passionate about helping the community, and when the 2020 fire season hit, he felt compelled to take action. “As a kid, I was in a terrible accident. I had over 300 stitches on my head and face and lacerations down my body and leg. I wasn’t expected to survive. What I remember is the community rallying around me and supporting me and spending time by my bedside. I’ve never forgotten that support and kindness and because of that, I’ve made it my mission to give back. As someone who has been on the receiving end of that kindness and as a business owner and community leader, I feel a strong calling to do anything I can to help others. That's what the foundation is all about...connecting the community with humanity. Right now entire communities are being displaced. I want to help in whatever way I possibly can.”
Stacey Crumrine, CEO at Go-Staff, Inc., is excited for the opportunity to partner with EZ Solar & Roofing. “We are so fortunate to be in a position where we can use our reach as a vehicle to help others. Not only do we get to give people jobs on a daily basis, but we can also use our collective and collaborative spirit to help people in need. There is so much happening in our lives at this moment that we can’t control, to see people coming together to help restore a sense of security to these families underscores what community truly means.”
All donations collected by Go-Staff, Inc. will be handled through the Rainbow Sky Foundation and directly donated to displaced families. The most urgently needed items are as follows, although all donations are welcome:
· Canned and nonperishable food items
· Jackets and coats
· Shoes and socks
· Blankets
Donations can be dropped off at any of Go-Staff’s five branch offices in San Diego, Oceanside, Temecula, Anaheim, and Los Angeles. There are contactless drop-offs set up at each site in compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines.
The need for connection and community has never been stronger! EZ Solar & Roofing and Go-Staff Inc. invite the community to participate in helping them to restore hope, security, comfort, and peace to families in desperate need. The need for support and kindness has never been greater and the time to act is now!
Jacques Albarran
Go-Staff, Inc.
+1 8585180838
jacques@go-staff.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn