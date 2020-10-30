Wolf Administration Applauds Lackawanna County Business for Critical PPE and Home Independence Solutions

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin highlighted the efforts of Loh Medical, an exporter of assistive technology headquartered in Clarks Summit, for its pivot in production to make thermometers and other protective items available in response to the state’s critical need for personal protective equipment (PPE). Loh Medical is listed on DCED’s Business-2-Business Interchange Directory (B2B). The B2B Interchange was created by DCED to directly connect organizations and businesses searching for COVID-19-related products and supplies and was one of four web applications developed by the Wolf Administration to serve the critical supply needs for Pennsylvania.

“With years of experience in supporting consumers’ health and independence, Loh Medical continues to put safety first by participating in the B2B portal and helping ensure critically needed PPE is available to those most in need,” said Sec. Davin. “And at a time when it’s never been more important to stay home and practice social distancing, Loh Medical is ensuring its high quality and internationally recognized solutions support decreased hospitalizations and home independence.”

As COVID-19 closed businesses and kept people at home in early 2020, Nadia Richez, general manager of Loh Medical’s U.S. Operations, pooled resources and called on existing experience in international commerce to obtain crucial products to keep the community safe during the pandemic at reasonable prices.

“I took the risk early of purchasing high quality products in bulk quantities so that we could bring down the cost of freight, which had skyrocketed,” says Richez. “At the time it was impossible to find a thermometer in any local stores and masks of poor quality were being offered at outrageous prices online. In my mind, if I kept one person from getting sick, then I did my part to help during this crisis. I feel proud that we have been able to assist schools, nursing homes, police departments, and businesses reopen while maintaining their employees’ safety as a top priority.”

Loh Medical was founded in 2002 with a mission to promote mobility and independence through the application of appropriate assistive technology. The company offers varying technology-assisted solutions for people with mobility impairments. Loh Medical has supplied Latin America and the Caribbean with wheelchairs, power chairs, rehab equipment, mobility scooters, lift chairs, patient lifts, and durable medical equipment for nearly two decades.

In addition to thermometers, as listed on the B2B portal, Loh Medical offers other personal protective items like COVID-19 antibody tests, masks, hand sanitizer, coveralls, and eyewear. The company also specializes in hospital prevention items like cushions and tilt-in-space chairs and products that support home independence, including Majut lift chairs, Limosa scooters, hygiene and toileting systems, and wave bath chairs.

Company and product information provided in the B2B Directory is gathered in good faith as a means of connecting Pennsylvania businesses and organizations that are seeking various PPE and other related items to combat the COVID-19 crisis. The information made available is from those entities who voluntarily contacted the commonwealth through the Manufacturing Call to Action Portal.

Currently included in the directory are manufacturers of N95 and KN95 masks, fabric and other masks, disposable masks, thermometers, hand sanitizer, face shields, medical gowns, and cleaning and disinfectant products. Additional supplies and materials can be added as DCED identifies potential manufacturers and suppliers. Businesses that would like to be added to the directory or those with questions should contact RA-DCEDPAMCTAP@pa.gov.

