Team Tractor's New KIOTI CS2220 Tractor Delivers Major Upgrades
PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kioti Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA, Inc., has just delivered its new CS2220 tractor. It provides a much-enhanced operator experience when compared to the CS2210. It is now being released by Team Tractor and Equipment.
— Bryce Meehan
Operators can take advantage of five major upgrades including joystick valve, tilt steering wheel, USB socket, power socket, and cruise control.
The CS2220 is a powerful and comfortable workhorse – sized perfectly to provide excellent maneuverability in tight spaces.
Standard equipment includes a 21 hp engine, independent PTO, hydrostatic transmission, premium water-cooled diesel engine, rear differential lock, ergonomic operator work station, mid PTO, rear PTO and Category 1 three-point hitch, and twin HST Pedals for effortless forward/reverse movement.
According to Bryce Meehan, Sales Manager of Team Tractor and Equipment, “I had my guys assemble a CS2220 as soon as it came off the truck. Took it on a test drive and was immediately hooked by the new tilt steering option. I also loved having cruise control. Comfort is crucial when it comes to working long hard hours in the fields.”
The CS2220 also has an illuminated instrument panel, power steering, an ergonomically designed workstation and 12-volt power outlet. Safety features include an adjustable seatbelt, wet disc brakes, safety lights, headlights, and hydrostatic power steering.
To learn more about the new Kioti CS2220, or for an interview with Bryce Meehan, please contact Ana Dorfman at 602-753-9613 or email her at adorfman@teamtractor.com.
