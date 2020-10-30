Mini-ShieldUSA introduces “The Professional” personal protection shield, an innovative plastic facial covering.
Mini-ShieldUSA introduces “The Professional” personal protection shield, the second model in its innovative lineup of plastic see-through facial coverings.
Daniel de los Reyes of the Zac Brown Band launches PPG company to help give back to the entertainment industry
Atlanta, GA (October 30th, 2020) Inspired by the expressive live performances of percussionist Daniel de los Reyes of the Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band, Mini-ShieldUSA produces clear polycarbonate plastic products that provide protection from COVID-19 droplets without concealing the wearer’s face. De los Reyes, inventor of the Mini Shield, believes traditional fabric masks and face coverings, while important in stopping the spread of COVID-19, not only hamper effective communication, but could hinder the eventual safe return of live entertainment, including musical performances.
As an artist, de los Reyes states “I would like the love of my passion, music, to be seen and hopefully appreciated through my expressions, which come out during all of my performances. So much of our daily lives consist of continued audible stimulation and visual communication. I wanted to create protective gear that will allow facial expressions to be seen while staying safe as we return to live events. As a way to help support my fellow entertainers, we plan to donate a portion of the Mini-ShieldUSA profits back to organizations that are helping to support the entertainment industry during the pandemic. One of the first organizations we plan to work with is MusicCares. MusicCares has a special place in my heart, as they have helped support musicians financially during these hard times.”
De los Reyes is available to speak with you regarding Mini-ShieldUSA model, “The Professional,” and is happy to elaborate on how his own on-stage performances inspired him to create these innovative, see-through shields as a way of assisting in the re-opening of the entertainment industry, which has been sidelined since March because of COVID-19.
“The Professional” is designed to help reduce the number of droplets spread from the wearer in any business or work setting, which will allow for a more engaging experience. The innovative design allows the wearer’s face to be completely visible, aiding those who are hearing impaired or individuals working in high volume settings. During consumer testing, “The Professional” has seen the best feedback from the service and education industries.
“The Professional” will be available on Mini-ShieldUSA.com in two different sizes: Medium and Large. In the future, Mini-ShieldUSA will be releasing other models in varying styles, which will offer different amounts of coverage to meet your specific needs. As a company, our priority is to manufacture creative, useful products that help our society move forward safely. Mini-ShieldUSA is proud to be donating multiple shield styles to local businesses, including the Fayetteville Sheriff’s department, local schools, and the local Court system to aid in the efforts to reduce the spread of droplets, as well as to support and protect our community.
The inaugural Mini-ShieldUSA design was produced in Charlotte, N.C., at Ganassi Racing Shop, with the assistance of mentor and close friend, NASCAR/IndyCar Racing team owner, Chip Ganassi. Manufacturing for “The Professional '' will take place in Charlotte, N.C., with the assistance of Pro-Cal Print and Graphics production, with assembling and distribution being conducted in the Atlanta and Fayetteville, GA, area.
Mini-ShieldUSA is a personal protection company founded in 2020 by the renowned musician, inventor, and philanthropist, Daniel de los Reyes. De los Reyes is a member of the award-winning country music group the Zac Brown Band and founder of DayGlow, a young adult music education charity in Fayetteville, GA, that provides music education at no cost and reinforces important life values. Mini-ShieldUSA specializes in creating new and innovative personal protection equipment with one directive, “to move forward safely and without compromising our human expression.” Our mission is to produce lightweight, clear, and unobstructive products that help protect ourselves, and
more importantly, others. To learn more about the product, please visit us at www.mini-shieldusa.com.
For more information about Mini-ShieldUSA, visit www.mini-shieldusa.com @minishieldusa on all social media platforms.
