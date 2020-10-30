Groundbreakings for Resiliency Projects in Monroe County

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the start of construction for the East Operating Dock in the Port Authority of Oswego and two wastewater pump stations in the Town of Irondequoit in Monroe Country, in addition to key milestones of the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, which successfully completed its first year helping municipalities, residents and businesses along the Lake Ontario shoreline.

"The REDI program exemplifies the importance of partnerships between state and local government. Through open dialogue and thoughtful planning, we are assisting shoreline communities in not only building back but building back better and stronger than ever before," Governor Cuomo said. "These projects will safeguard economies, enhance public safety, protect public health and conserve the environment of affected shoreline communities for decades to come."

"We are committed to investing in projects to increase resiliency and prevent flooding in our communities," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. "These projects at the Port Authority of Oswego and in the Town of Irondequoit will address damage due to flooding and weather events and help to build back better and stronger. Improved infrastructure is critical in helping to ensure our businesses and residents are safe and continue to strengthen the economy moving forward."

The Port of Oswego project seeks to address high water damage to the north end of the Port Authority's East Operating Dock, which is located directly on Lake Ontario and highly susceptible to wave action and flooding. During high water events, the existing stone retaining wall has failed to break waves, resulting in a breach of the wall and direct undercutting of the main dock. The town of Irondequoit projects will help eliminate flood risk at two of the town's at-risk wastewater pump stations, the German Village Wastewater Pump Station, which serves residences at Point Pleasant Estates and Bayfront North Lane, and the Sea Breeze Wastewater Pump Station located in the Sea Breeze Amusement Park.

As part of the State's ongoing response to record flooding that hit Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River shoreline communities during spring and summer 2019, Governor Cuomo created the REDI Commission, a multi-agency team tasked with studying sustainable solutions to strengthen infrastructure and mitigate impacts from future flooding while bolstering the region's local economies. Through REDI, the State has committed up to $300 million to rebuild the shoreline, as well as improve resiliency in flood-prone regions along the lake, $235 million of which has been allocated toward local and regional projects that advance and exemplify the REDI mission.

Since the Governor's creation of REDI in the Spring of 2019, all 133 awarded REDI projects are underway, including 113 projects in the design phase, twelve projects in the construction phase, and eight projects completed in its first year. In addition to the REDI projects, twenty Regional Dredging Projects were identified; one dredging project is currently underway, three are complete.

CENTRAL NEW YORK MILESTONES:

East Operating Dock, Oswego County, Port of Oswego Authority, Construction Phase, $300,000 award : Installation of a cellular steel sheeting wall to break high water wave action in the impacted area to protect the north end of the East Operating Dock. This project will also protect the integrity of the dock, ensuring continued operation and maintaining public safety.

: Installation of a cellular steel sheeting wall to break high water wave action in the impacted area to protect the north end of the East Operating Dock. This project will also protect the integrity of the dock, ensuring continued operation and maintaining public safety. Port Authority Marina, Oswego County, Port Authority of Oswego, Construction Complete, $40,000 award : Installed new, self-adjusting docks to replace docks that were at a fixed elevation.

: Installed new, self-adjusting docks to replace docks that were at a fixed elevation. Port Authority West Pier, Oswego County, Port Authority of Oswego, Construction Complete, $149,513 award : Shoreline stabilization measures along the West Pier where high water and excessive wave action had negatively impacted the berm.

: Shoreline stabilization measures along the West Pier where high water and excessive wave action had negatively impacted the berm. North Sandy Pond Resiliency Project, Oswego County, Town of Sandy Creek, Construction Phase, $600,000 award : Nature-based shoreline (beach and dune) restoration of barrier island and stabilization of channel.

: Nature-based shoreline (beach and dune) restoration of barrier island and stabilization of channel. Mexico Point State Park, Oswego County, Construction Complete, $480,000 award : Installation of 435 linear feet (LF) of shoreline stabilization with the placement of 3,200 tons of stone to prevent further shoreline depredation.

: Installation of 435 linear feet (LF) of shoreline stabilization with the placement of 3,200 tons of stone to prevent further shoreline depredation. Wrights Landing Marina, Oswego County, City of Oswego, Construction Phase, $6,100,000 award : Raising the elevation of marina structures to compensate for higher water levels, including the boat launch, pavilion area, parking lot, and access roads. The structures will be raisedapproximately three feet in order to reduce future flooding. Additional mitigation measures include adding Bioretention basins to infiltrate, store, and filter the rainwater.

: Raising the elevation of marina structures to compensate for higher water levels, including the boat launch, pavilion area, parking lot, and access roads. The structures will be raisedapproximately three feet in order to reduce future flooding. Additional mitigation measures include adding Bioretention basins to infiltrate, store, and filter the rainwater. North Sandy Pond Inlet, Oswego County, DredgingUnderway : Dredging of navigation channel.

: Dredging of navigation channel. Fairhaven Beach State Park, Cayuga County, Construction Complete, $1,200,000 award : Upgrades to the parking areas including elevating the parking lot by approximately two feet to make it more resilient to future high water, the installing an improved drainage system, replacement of an existing water service line and repaving of the parking area.

: Upgrades to the parking areas including elevating the parking lot by approximately two feet to make it more resilient to future high water, the installing an improved drainage system, replacement of an existing water service line and repaving of the parking area. McIntyre Road, Cayuga County, Town of Sterling, Construction Phase, $1,500,000 award: Removal of existing culverts and replacing with a bridge that improves resiliency of the crossing by reducing creek velocities during high water events and provides adequate erosion protection.

FINGER LAKES MILESTONES:

Sea Breeze Wastewater Pump Station, Monroe County,Town of Irondequoit, Construction Phase, $150,000 award : This project seeks to eliminate flooding during high water events the Sea Breeze WWPS, located in the Sea Breeze Amusement Park, by replacing the existing sanitary sewer pump with a more efficient pump to increase the system's capacity, efficiency, and resiliency.

: This project seeks to eliminate flooding during high water events the Sea Breeze WWPS, located in the Sea Breeze Amusement Park, by replacing the existing sanitary sewer pump with a more efficient pump to increase the system's capacity, efficiency, and resiliency. German Village Wastewater Pump Station, Monroe County, Town of Irondequoit, Construction Phase, $150,000 award : This project aims to prevent flooding during high water events at the German Village WWPS by replacing the existing sanitary sewer pumps with a more efficient pump to increase the system's capacity, efficiency, and resiliency, as well as installing a permanent emergency backup generator to provide continuous operation during power outages.

: This project aims to prevent flooding during high water events at the German Village WWPS by replacing the existing sanitary sewer pumps with a more efficient pump to increase the system's capacity, efficiency, and resiliency, as well as installing a permanent emergency backup generator to provide continuous operation during power outages. Irondequoit Bay State Marine Park, Monroe County, Town of Irondequoit, Construction Phase, $2,670,000 award : Raising the boat launch, docks and parking lot so they can continue to operate during times of high water. In addition to elevating the parking area and boat launch, the project will consist of additional transient docks, a playground, an American with Disabilities Act-accessible fishing pier, and a recreational pavilion.

: Raising the boat launch, docks and parking lot so they can continue to operate during times of high water. In addition to elevating the parking area and boat launch, the project will consist of additional transient docks, a playground, an American with Disabilities Act-accessible fishing pier, and a recreational pavilion. Culver Road Storm Sewers, Monroe County, Town of Irondequoit, Construction Phase, $500,000 award : Modifications to the existing storm drains along Culver Road, installation of new check valves and creating permanent connections for temporary water pumps, as necessary.

: Modifications to the existing storm drains along Culver Road, installation of new check valves and creating permanent connections for temporary water pumps, as necessary. Round Pond/Edgemere Drive Berm, Monroe County, Town of Greece, Construction Complete, $73,909 award : Extension and upgrades to the berm protecting both homeowners and the Monroe County Water Authority's (MCWA) pumping station and Edgemere Drive from future inundation.

: Extension and upgrades to the berm protecting both homeowners and the Monroe County Water Authority's (MCWA) pumping station and Edgemere Drive from future inundation. Braddock Road Sewers, Monroe County, Town of Greece, Construction Phase, $313,338 award : Improvements to storm sewers and elevating the Braddock Road Sanitary Pump Station to protect it from flood waters.

: Improvements to storm sewers and elevating the Braddock Road Sanitary Pump Station to protect it from flood waters. Sodus Point Beach, Wayne County, Village of Sodus Point, Construction Phase, $310,000 award : Nature-based shoreline (beach and dune) restoration of the beach.

: Nature-based shoreline (beach and dune) restoration of the beach. Port Bay, Wayne County, Dredging Complete : Dredging of navigation channel.

: Dredging of navigation channel. Blind Sodus Bay, Wayne County, Dredging Complete : Dredging of navigation channel.

: Dredging of navigation channel. East Bay, Wayne County, Dredging Complete : Dredging of navigation channel

: Dredging of navigation channel Route 237 Right of Way, Orleans County, Construction Complete, $40,000 award: Installation of an onshore riprap revetment system to mitigate shoreline erosion and protect the right-of-way.

NORTH COUNTRY MILESTONES:

Brown Shore Road, Jefferson County, Village of Sackets Harbor, Construction Phase, $782,000 award: Raising the roadway up to 18 inches as well as Installing shoreline stabilization.

WESTERN NEW YORK MILESTONES:

Lewiston Landing, Niagara County, Village of Lewiston, Construction Complete, $1,214,688 award : Shoreline stabilization measures as well as replacing existing boat docks with floating docks increases the resiliency of the waterfront by allowing recreational boating during high water levels.

: Shoreline stabilization measures as well as replacing existing boat docks with floating docks increases the resiliency of the waterfront by allowing recreational boating during high water levels. Sunset Island West Barrier Bar, Niagara County, Town of Wilson, Construction Complete, $200,066 award : The installation of 135 linear feet (LF) of shoreline stabilization to protect the harbor and reduce the potential for future breaches during high water events.

: The installation of 135 linear feet (LF) of shoreline stabilization to protect the harbor and reduce the potential for future breaches during high water events. Town of Wilson Water Tower, Niagara County, Town of Wilson, Construction Phase, $1,009,934 award: Rehabilitation of the towns aging water tower including structural repairs.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, "Having a vibrant and thriving port in the City of Oswego is vital to the economy of the City, Oswego County and Central New York. Governor Cuomo's commitment to protecting the lakeshore communities and businesses along Lake Ontario is unprecedented and the Department of Transportation is proud to join with our REDI partners in state and local governments to do our part to improve the resiliency of this important center for commerce."

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said, "Long after flood waters have receded, Governor Cuomo remains committed to shoreline communities impacted by high water. At every stage of the region's recovery, the Governor deployed the technical expertise and assistance needed to build back smarter and stronger. In its first year, REDI is setting the standard for progress when state and local governments work hand-in-hand. Today marks the start of construction to strengthen the resilience of the Port Authority of Oswego's historically susceptible East Operating Dock and two REDI projects in the town of Irondequoit, upgrading two of the town's wastewater pump stations. I'm also proud to announce that today DEC is releasing 'New York State REDI: Building Resilience in Recovery,' a guide for home and property owners to strengthen protections and reduce future risks when high water strikes."

REDI Co-Chair and Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO designate Eric Gertler said, "We are proud to help lead this multi-agency REDI initiative aimed at rebuilding and safeguarding flood-damaged communities, homes and businesses spanning the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River shorelines. At REDI's one-year mark, these ongoing and completed projects demonstrate that New York tough is more than just a slogan; it's practiced daily by New Yorkers across the state who work together to overcome obstacles and create more resilient communities and economies for the long-term."

New York State Office of General Services Commissioner RoAnn Destito said, "The project milestones announced today by Governor Cuomo are prime examples of what his REDI program is achieving for municipalities, businesses, property owners, and tourists throughout the region. In collaboration with local leaders, we are repairing the damage that waterfront communities have suffered as a result of past flooding and protecting the shorelines against future high-water levels."

The Department of Environmental Conservation recently released "New York State REDI: Building Resilience in Recovery - Homeowner Program Guidance for Shoreline Management" to help homeowners build resilience, reduce the risk of future property damage, and minimize impacts on natural resources. These general guidelines will help ensure that erosion protections are in place along the shorelines of the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence River before coastal design and development projects get underway.

Senator Patty Ritchie said, "The Port of Oswego is critical to not only Oswego County's economy, but also to our region's economy as a whole. Through this important investment, we will help strengthen the Port, as well as ensure its East Operating Dock remains usable and protected from potential high water for many years to come."

Senator Rich Funke said, "I'm excited to see these two important projects move forward in the Town of Irondequoit. Projects like these protect residents by improving the resiliency of the wastewater and mitigating potential damage from flooding. My thanks to the Governor and the members of the REDI commission for their partnership in delivering the funding that made this possible."

Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay said, "Ensuring the strength and resiliency of the East Operating Dock in Oswego is critical to the safety and economic health of one of the region's most important infrastructure elements. This project directly addresses long-standing operational disruptions, and these mitigation measures will ensure structures and foundations remain stable for the dock's users, while avoiding adverse environmental impacts. I am thrilled to see its recent progress. When completed, it will offer numerous benefits to the region, local economy and visitors."

Irondequoit Town Supervisor David Seeley said, "Irondequoit is defined by its proximity to the water, and these upgrades to our sewer and wastewater infrastructure will better serve our waterfront businesses and neighborhoods. When high-water events occur, these new pumps will provide greater efficiency and capacity for flood mitigation which will increase the resiliency of our community. I am grateful to Governor Cuomo and the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative for their continued support of our town and all the families who call Irondequoit home."

Port of Oswego Authority Director Bill Scriber said, "The East Operating Dock project is small in scope but enormous in value. The work being done is vital to the continued operation of the Port, and to the safety of our employees. Thank you to Governor Cuomo and the REDI Commission for recognizing the importance of these rehabilitations and for the valuable partnership as our projects progress."

Port of Oswego Authority Board Chairman Amy Tressider said, "The formation of the REDI Commission is an attestation to the Governor's commitment to the communities affected by the flooding of Lake Ontario. I think I speak for the entire board in thanking Governor Cuomo for his commitment to the Port, and for recognizing the importance of the work that is done here at the Port of Oswego."

For additional information, project profiles and REDI news, click here.