Updated Resources Available in COVID-19 Toolkit for Schools 

The Maine Department of Education has transformed the Back to School Toolkit rolled out at the beginning of the year into a COVID-19 Toolkit with additional tools to help schools as they face the challenges and realities of providing education during the COVID-19 pandemic.  

In addition to the myriad of links to printable resources, videos, websites, and posters about COVID-19, how to identify its symptoms, and how to prevent its spread, the toolkit now has expanded to include a section of resources for positive cases of COVID-19 in schools. This includes direct links to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Positive COVID-19 Cases in Schools and includes additional resources to help school nurses and other school staff navigate the SOP with greater ease.   

Other important updates include the following: 

